Turkey's new cenbank head to meet bankers Sunday amid questions -sources

ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's new central bank
chief will hold a call with bank CEOs on Sunday afternoon, a day
after he was appointed in a shock leadership overhaul that left
investors predicting quick rate cuts and a lira selloff, two
sources told Reuters.
In his first comments as governor, Sahap Kavcioglu said on
Sunday he would continue to set policy to achieve a permanent
fall in inflation, which is in double digits.
President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked former central bank
chief Naci Agbal in the early hours on Saturday, two days after
a sharp interest rate hike, and named Kavcioglu, who like the
president is an outspoken critic of tight monetary policy.
It was the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan ousted the
head of the central bank, denting credibility that Agbal had
begun to restore with a more orthodox approach since he was
appointed in early November, analysts said.
The online call with the heads of Turkey's big private and
public lenders will aim to address the current market and policy
situation, said the two sources with direct knowledge of it.
The central bank did not immediately comment. Separately,
central bank employees said Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker in
Erdogan's ruling AK Party, had visited its headquarters in
Ankara earlier on Sunday.
The call could help bankers and their clients understand how
policy might shift given Kavcioglu's public calls for looser
policy. Agbal had hiked the key rate to 19% from 10.25% since
November, including a 200 basis-point rise on Thursday.
Turkish bankers and foreign investors told Reuters they had
worked through the weekend to predict how quickly and sharply
Kavcioglu might slash rates - and how much the lira would
retreat from its Friday close of 7.2185 versus the dollar.
The heads of some local treasury desks estimated that offers
could range from 7.75 to nearly 8.00 on Monday, bankers said. At
Istanbul's Grand Bazaar on Saturday, a dollar bought 7.80-7.90
of the local currency, one trader said.
Turkish stocks and bonds were also expected to drop in
early-week volatility.
