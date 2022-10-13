Turkey's parliament adopts media law jailing those spreading 'disinformation'

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament on
Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan that
would jail journalists and social media users for up to three
years for spreading "disinformation", despite deep concerns over
free speech.
Lawmakers from Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) and its
nationalist allies MHP, which together have a majority, voted to
approve the bill even as opposition MPs, European countries and
media rights activists have called to scrap it.
The law's Article 29 raised the most concerns over free
expression. It says those who spread false information online
about Turkey's security to "create fear and disturb public
order" will face a prison sentence of one to three years.
Critics have said there is no clear definition of "false or
misleading information", leaving the law open to abuse by courts
they say have cracked down aggressively on open dissent in
recent years in the country of some 85 million.
Engin Altay, MP from the main opposition Republican People's
Party (CHP), said minutes before the final vote that the country
already trails most others in press freedom and the law makes it
"impossible to categorise on these lists."
Erdogan's AKP has said legislation was needed to tackle
misinformation and false accusations on social media and would
not silence opposition.
The bill now goes to the president for final approval.
The issue of media freedom is of growing significance
ahead of next year's presidential and parliamentary elections,
with surveys showing support for Erdogan and his AKP tumbling
since the last vote.
A Reuters investigation recently showed how the
mainstream media has become a tight chain of command of
government-approved headlines, while the smaller independent and
opposition media face the brunt of regulatory penalties.
The Venice Commission, which advises the rights watchdog
Council of Europe, said it is particularly concerned about
consequences of the law's prison provision, "namely the chilling
effect and increased self-censorship" ahead of the vote.
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ali Kucukgocmen and
Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul;
Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Gareth
Jones and Cynthia Osterman)