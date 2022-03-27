Turkey says Ankara and others must talk to Russia to help end Ukraine war

DOHA, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey and other states must
still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's
presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed
more support to defend itself.
"If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to
talk to them at the end of the day," Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha
international forum. "Ukrainians need to be supported by every
means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian
case must be heard, one way or the other."
(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Andrew Mills; Writing by
Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Edmund Blair)