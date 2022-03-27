Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey says Ankara and others must talk to Russia to help end Ukraine war

03/27/2022 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOHA, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey and other states must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.

"If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day," Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum. "Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other."

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Andrew Mills; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 100.5 Delayed Quote.36.38%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 14.8286 Delayed Quote.11.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aChina recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet
RE
06:27aChina recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet
RE
06:25aRussia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says
RE
06:24aPhilippines on alert as volcano near capital spews more plumes
RE
06:23aTurkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow
RE
06:22aBefore Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran
RE
06:21aUK's National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
RE
06:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
06:00aBefore Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran
RE
05:53aU.S. has no Russia regime change strategy - Blinken
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Guinea reaches deal with miners to resume Simandou iron ore development
2Rockets hit western Ukraine as Biden visits Poland, decries Putin
3Russia's Gazprom says gas shipments via Ukraine to Europe continue - In..
4Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build a new social media platform
5China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

HOT NEWS