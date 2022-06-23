Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain

06/23/2022 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims that Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey.

Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments.

Russia has previously denied allegations that it has stolen Ukrainian grain.

"We take every claim seriously and are investigating them seriously. We notify especially the Ukrainian side of the result every time," Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Ankara.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the matter.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia also heavily exports fertilizer and Ukraine corn and sunflower oil. But Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled since Russia invaded, with some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck.

Cavusoglu said Turkey would oppose Russia or any other country taking Ukrainian grain or other goods and selling them illegitimately to international markets.

"We, as Turkey, will not allow these goods to come to us," he said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aFall in onshore forward premiums could push India rupee even lower
RE
04:59aRUSSIAN CENTRAL BANK OFFICIAL : there is further potential to lower rates
RE
04:59aTurkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain
RE
04:58aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : The new rate path predicts 25 basis p…
RE
04:58aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : I can't rule out raising by more than…
RE
04:57aDutch grid operator TenneT to tender for help with vast wind plan
RE
04:56aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : Crown currency weakness is among the…
RE
04:53aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : rate hike needed to bring down inflation
RE
04:52aUK consumer spending softens, job ads fall in past week
RE
04:52aChina stocks lead EM rebound; cenbank moves eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
2Polymetal: Business update
3Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
4ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
5LVMH : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS