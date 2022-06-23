Turkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims
that Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and would not
allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey.
Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish
buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen
from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and
capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments.
Russia has previously denied allegations that it has stolen
Ukrainian grain.
"We take every claim seriously and are investigating them
seriously. We notify especially the Ukrainian side of the result
every time," Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Ankara.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not immediately comment
on the matter.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global
wheat supplies, while Russia also heavily exports fertilizer and
Ukraine corn and sunflower oil. But Ukrainian grain shipments
from its Black Sea ports have stalled since Russia invaded, with
some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck.
Cavusoglu said Turkey would oppose Russia or any other
country taking Ukrainian grain or other goods and selling them
illegitimately to international markets.
"We, as Turkey, will not allow these goods to come to us,"
he said.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen;
Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Toby
Chopra)