Turkey sees inflation easing to 9.8% by end of 2022

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Turkey expects its annual
inflation rate to fall to 9.8% at the end of 2022, from 16.2% at
the end of this year, according to the government's medium-term
forecasts published on Sunday.
Economic growth is seen at 9% this year before dropping to
5% next year, according to the government's so-called
medium-term programme, in which it sets out its outlook for the
economy.
The forecasts, published in Turkey's Official Gazette,
foresee annual inflation falling further to 8.0% in 2023 and
7.6% in 2024. GDP growth is seen at 5.5% in both 2023 and 2024.
Annual inflation stood at 19.25% in August and is expected
to fall to 16.2% by the end of this year with the base effect, a
decline in the accumulated impact of exchange rate developments,
and a correction in food prices, the programme said.
"Although there is an expectation of a slowdown in domestic
demand in the remainder of the year... the economy is expected
to grow 9% with a balanced domestic and foreign demand
composition," the programme said.
It said growth would reflect the positive impact of Turkey's
coronavirus vaccine rollout, the tourism sector's contribution
to the economy and a positive outlook for economic activity
helped by foreign demand.
Turkey's economy grew 21.7% year-on-year in the second
quarter, official data showed last week, rebounding after a
sharp slowdown a year earlier driven by COVID-19 restrictions.
