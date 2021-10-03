Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Sunday Turkey had ordered agricultural cooperatives to open
about 1,000 new markets across the country to provide "suitable"
prices for consumer goods in the face of nearly 20% annual
inflation.
Construction would quickly begin on the shops to provide
Turks "cheap and high quality goods" and to "balance out
markets", he said, after consumer price rises to levels well
above a 5% official target.
Frustrated by stubbornly double-digit inflation and sliding
opinion polls, Erdogan's ruling AK Party government has again
begun pointing the finger at supermarkets and opened probes into
potential exploitative pricing.
"We gave the order for about 1,000 of these businesses to
open around Turkey, starting at 500 square-meters each," Erdogan
told reporters after visiting an agricultural credit cooperative
outlet in Istanbul.
"These are places where prices are suitable to our citizens'
budgets," he said of the commercial outlets.
Annual food inflation of nearly 30%, a global jump in
commodity prices and the sharp depreciation of the lira currency
have driven inflation higher throughout the year.
Inflation has remained in double digits for most of the past
five years, eating into household earnings and setting Turkey
well apart from emerging market peers.
Analysts say the central bank's depleted credibility is
primarily to blame for Turkey's inflation problem. Erdogan fired
the last three bank governors over policy disagreements.
Under pressure from the president for stimulus, the bank
unexpectedly cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 18% last
month, sending the lira to record lows.
Yet in recent weeks the government began high-profile
inspections of Turkey's largest supermarkets for "unreasonable
pricing" and "consumer victimisation". It also probed some
restaurant breakfast prices in the eastern province of Van.
Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday that increasing
food production in villages is vital to head off exploitative
pricing.
In early 2019 - on the heels of a currency crisis that sent
inflation soaring - the government opened its own markets to
sell cheap vegetables and fruits directly, cutting out retailers
it accused at the time of jacking up prices.
(Editing by David Clarke and Frances Kerry)