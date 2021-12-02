Log in
Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee İlker Ayci Honored With APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award

12/02/2021 | 01:04pm EST
LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee ‎İlker Aycı was honored by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association), with its prestigious APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award at APEX EXPO. This is the first time APEX has awarded this achievement to a European aviation leader.

The CEO Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes long-term efforts, dedication, and sustained commitment in support of elevating the airline passenger experience. Any executive nominated for this honor must receive a three-quarter majority vote from the APEX Board of Directors.

Mr. Aycı was honored for his achievements, contributions, and dedication to the industry throughout his career, spanning more than 25 years. In presenting the award, APEX CEO, Dr. Joe Leader, cited Mr. Aycı's work at connecting more countries to a single city (Istanbul) than ever before, introducing a new level of hospitality, and making economy class feel like premium economy complete with amenity kits and heightened service. 

"The APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for airline leaders that have not only built their own airline, but airline leaders like Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee ‎İlker Aycı, that have had a positive ripple impact on our entire airline industry," said Joe Leader, APEX CEO. "There are so many unsung heroes in our world, but İlker Aycı is unique for his ability to lead by positive example."

During APEX/IFSA EXPO, Mr. Aycı also accepted several awards on behalf of Turkish Airlines, including the APEX 2022 Five Star World Class Official Airline Ratings, 2021 Health Safety Diamond honors, and the inaugural APEX WORLD CLASS Award, the new premier category of air travel.

Mr. Aycı joins an exclusive list of past APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award winners including, Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian; Air Canada's past-CEO & President Calin Rovinescu; Emirates CEO; Sir Tim Clark and Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

###

About the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)

As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX advances passenger experience with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier over the past 43 years. In conjunction with the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience. APEX reinvests all of its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry. For more information, please visit apex.aero.

Media Contact

Robin Applebaum

APEX Director, Marketing & Communications

RApplebaum@apex.aero

HOT NEWS