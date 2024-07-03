By Joshua Kirby

Turkish inflation eased for the first time this year, a boon for policymakers hoping to see price rises trend lower over the coming quarters.

Annual consumer-price inflation stood at 71.6% in June, falling from 75.5% in May, official figures showed Wednesday. It came in a little lower than economists had expected, according to a poll compiled by FactSet, and marks the first time since October that inflation hasn't risen over the month.

The country's central bank has since January raised interest rates only once, as it sees current soaring inflation rates easing in the second half of this year and over the course of 2025. The bank last year reversed its previous unorthodox monetary policy in which borrowing rates were kept low despite debilitatingly high inflation. It raised its key rate from 8.5% in June last year to more than 40% by the turn of the year.

