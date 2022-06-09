Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkish Treasury says it will announce economy steps on Thursday evening

06/09/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury said the country is a free market economy and its foreign exchange regime is liberal, adding that new solution-oriented economic steps will be announced on Thursday evening.

The Turkish lira recovered earlier losses against the dollar following the statement and traded at 16.94 against the U.S. currency at 1710 GMT. Earlier it weakened as far as 17.3 from a close of 17.17 on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately some circles take all opportunities to question recklessly Turkey's status as a free market economy with a liberal foreign exchange regime," the statement said.

The Treasury statement came after credit rating firm S&P Global said on Wednesday there was a rising risk that Turkey brings in additional capital controls if the pressure on its currency and financial markets continues to intensify.

"Rapid and solution-oriented steps will continue to be taken," the Treasury said, saying these would notably be on the issues of inflation and the exchange rate.

Under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan for monetary stimulus, the central bank slashed rates last year, sending the lira to record lows and fuelling inflation. The currency has shed 23% this year after losing 44% last year. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Andrew Heavens and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pDiabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues
RE
02:29pFederal prosecutors open criminal inquiry of Wells Fargo's hiring practices - NYT
RE
02:27pCPI PREVIEW : Searching for inflation cooling trends
RE
02:27pMoscow-backed Luhansk region in Ukraine to send 'liberated' grain to Russia -Tass
RE
02:21pPakistani police investigating death of televangelist-turned politician
RE
02:19pIAEA warns of 'fatal blow' to nuclear deal as Iran removes its cameras
RE
02:19pUN's ILO recommends China mission on Xinjiang labour practices - sources
RE
02:14pDAZN introduces premium accounts, tightens device rules in Italy
RE
02:11pPOET hopes pipeline partnership will speed ethanol climate goals
RE
01:53pFive Marines killed in crash of Osprey aircraft in California
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
4Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™..
5U.S. FDA Decision On Novavax’s Covid Shots Could Be Delayed To Review C..

HOT NEWS