Turkish banks hiked rates in race for lira deposits -sources

* Some banks raise rates to over 20% to attract lira
deposits
* Erdogan says govt will protect depositors against FX
losses
* Long-term business loans expensive, may be hard to find
ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkish banks reacted to the
government's new lira-defence scheme by jacking up loan rates in
a race to attract lira deposits, in what could be a surprise for
borrowers expecting cheaper credit, banking sources and a
company told Reuters.
Rates on deposits jumped to more than 20%, from 17-18% a
week ago, while rising funding costs pushed SME loan rates to
more than 30%. These rates had been rising in weeks past but
that accelerated this week, bankers said, requesting anonymity.
On Monday President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the
government would protect local depositors from any losses due to
depreciation versus foreign currencies, a high-stakes gambit
that led to an aggressive rally in the lira from record lows.
"No one wants to lose lira deposits," one banking source
said. "We are approaching the end of the year and balance sheets
should look good. This (scheme) increased the competition and we
saw (a) rise in deposit interest rates in the last week."
Banks' average loan rates on corporate lira loans rose to
20.91% as of Dec. 17 from 19.63% a week earlier, according to
central bank data.
Selcuk Sadir, chairman of Sadirlar Alliance, a textile
company, said he is waiting to make a planned 30-million-euro
investment in fabric manufacturing.
"We need low rates and long-term borrowing. We have been
waiting for 1.5 months now. When the central bank cut rates I
was expecting the investment environment to improve, but
interest rates only increased," he said.
"Two things are necessary for investment: an appropriate
interest rate and long-term financing," Sadir added. "We cannot
find long-term maturities. Banks are telling us that they cannot
quote a price, let's wait."
RATES IN WRONG DIRECTION
The lira had plunged on Monday to an all-time low of 18.4 to
the dollar following a months-long slide due to Erdogan's policy
of unorthodox rate cuts and fears of an inflationary spiral.
Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank cut its policy
rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September despite
inflation climbing beyond 21%. In response, bond yields and
corporate loan rates instead rose as traders predicted a policy
U-turn.
Under the scheme, the Treasury and central bank would
reimburse losses on deposits that Turks convert from either lira
or hard currencies into the new instrument.
In response the banks raised rates yet more, the sources
said, to build up lira reserves in the face of rising funding
costs and still-high dollarization.
"Banks need lira deposits. There is a need for lira right
now," said another banking source. "The banks need to make lira
deposits attractive to increase their holdings and that causes a
hike in the rates."
Erdogan has said his "new economic programme" is meant in
part to make credit cheaper, while boosting exports.
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan
Spicer and Catherine Evans)