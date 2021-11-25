Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkish central bank, banks discuss rates after lira tumble

11/25/2021 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank governor said he discussed recent interest rate cuts with bankers at a meeting on Thursday after a slide in the lira to record lows, and he also said that the banking sector was able to overcome market volatility.

Turkey's lira was flat on Thursday after a historic slide to all-time lows this week, triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts, despite widespread criticism of his policy direction.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said after the meeting with top bankers and the country's BDDK banking watchdog that they made general evaluations on economic developments, and he said that the banking sector was very strong.

"We informed them about everything, whether it be interest rate cuts and other issues," Kavcioglu told reporters after the meeting. "The sector, central bank and BDDK are very much in harmony and in strong communication."

The lira was unchanged after the meeting, trading 0.5% firmer at 12.025 to the dollar. Before a rebound in the last two days, it hit a record low of 13.45 on Tuesday, down 45% this year, touching record lows in 11 consecutive sessions.

Global and domestic developments, the markets and banking sector developments were discussed at Thursday's meeting, the Association of Turkish Banks said in a statement, describing the meeting as very beneficial.

One market participant said the BDDK told the meeting that it would consider measures such as the country's capital adequacy ratio.

The BDDK was not immediately available for comment.

Separately, officials told Reuters Erdogan had ignored appeals, even from within his government, to reverse policy.

INFLATION ON 'VOLATILE COURSE'

The central bank said earlier on Thursday inflation would follow a volatile course in the short term.

It made the comments in the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, where it cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%. It has lowered the rate by a total 400 points since September.

"The central bank can hasten the end of this overshoot by signaling an end to rate cuts and a willingness to use hikes to defend the lira," a note from the Institute of International Finance said.

"This would help re-anchor inflation expectations, which are rising due to FX pass through from devaluation, raising the risk of accelerated dollarization. We maintain our fair value at $/TRY 9.50."

Many Turks, already grappling with inflation of around 20%, fear price rises will accelerate https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/lira-collapse-leaves-turks-bewildered-opposition-angry-2021-11-23. Opposition politicians have accused Erdogan of dragging the country towards disaster.

Erdogan has defended central bank policy and vowed to win his "economic war of independence", having pressured the central bank to move to an aggressive easing cycle https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/erdogans-risky-experiment-heal-turkeys-economy-2021-11-23 with the goal of boosting exports, investment and jobs.

But many economists have described the rate cuts as reckless and opposition politicians called for immediate elections. Turkstold Reuters https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/lira-collapse-leaves-turks-bewildered-opposition-angry-2021-11-23 the dizzying currency collapse was upending their household budgets and plans for the future.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ebru Tuncay, Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Kim Coghill, Jonathan Spicer and Jane Merriman)

By Ebru Tuncay and Tuvan Gumrukcu


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pTelecom Italia CEO ready to step aside to speed decision on KKR offer -sources
RE
02:01pAnti-money laundering credentials key for Binance's Paris plans - regulator
RE
01:57pFormer Apple worker inspires Washington state measure seeking to curb NDAs
RE
01:55pTurkish central bank, banks discuss rates after lira tumble
RE
01:50pUK's Blue Prism agrees to $1.63 billion final takeover offer from Vista
RE
01:14pOil dips, focus on OPEC+ response to U.S.-led oil release
RE
01:07pBoE's Bailey says the line between commentary and guidance is murky
RE
01:03pUK regulator says energy suppliers Entice, Orbit ceasing to trade
RE
01:02pIsrael slashes list of countries that can buy cyber tech -report
RE
12:37pSpanish government could approve extensions as soon as in next week's cabinet meeting, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
2More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5ENEL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS