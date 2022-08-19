Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkish central bank expected to act to cut loan rates, bankers say

08/19/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened.

The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Thursday, despite 80% inflation. It cited the widening gap between its policy rate and rising lending rates as having reduced the effectiveness of its monetary policy.

The central bank "decided to further strengthen the macroprudential policy set with tools supporting the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism," its policy committee said.

The three bankers, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that the central bank gave a clear message and they expect it to take steps that aim to trim lending rates.

They also expect authorities to continue or even strengthen their current policy of encouraging selective loans, especially to exporters - a policy which has drawn criticism from the private sector for sowing confusion.

The new moves could be similar to existing practices such as asking that treasury bonds be held as collateral required for banks that issue loans with interest rates higher than a certain level, the bankers told Reuters.

One of the bankers highlighted three potential steps, including an effective ceiling on loan rates.

"If, for example, a bank is lending at a rate higher than 22%, the central bank could mandate it to hold a long-term treasury bond for a portion of the loan," the banker said.

WIDE RATES GAP

President Tayyip Erdogan's economic programme seeks to tame inflation not by orthodox rate hikes, but rather by rules and incentives meant to flip chronic current account deficits to surpluses.

Exporters thus have access to cheaper loans with rates close to the 13% policy rate. Similar corporate loans have rates near 40%, while consumers borrow at around 50%.

The central bank currently imposes reserve requirements on banks for loans, and mandates them to hold bonds for foreign exchange deposits.

The bankers expect the new steps to include lenders holding bonds as collateral, in line with previous practices, and for the resources not used for loans to go to the Treasury.

The central bank has said it is closely monitoring the pace of loan growth and that it will strengthen the transmission mechanism through loan, collateral and liquidity policy steps - though it has not outlined them.

The rate cut came as surprise to markets largely due to the already deeply negative real rate, rising inflation and sharp depreciation in the Turkish lira, which sold off again after the move.

The central bank said it eased policy because economic growth had slowed and momentum in industrial production and employment must be maintained.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Leslie Adler)

By Ebru Tuncay and Nevzat Devranoglu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / TURKISH LIRA (EUR/TRY) -0.38% 18.1627 Delayed Quote.20.79%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.25% 18.0895 Delayed Quote.34.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.48% This Week to Settle at $9.3360 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:38pUnidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital
RE
02:36pPolish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party
RE
02:29pCrypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
RE
02:25pFactbox-Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe
RE
02:25pCANADA MINISTER : Many german companies have 'active interest' in…
RE
02:25pCanada, germany still talking about possible east coast lng, but…
RE
02:25pCANADA MINISTER : Canada and germany to agree to accelerate hydro…
RE
02:25pCANADA MINISTER : New lng facilities would likely need to be able…
RE
02:23pBuffett's Berkshire Hathaway authorized to buy 50% Occidental stake -FERC order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..
4UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
5Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release

HOT NEWS