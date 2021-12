ANKARA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank told banks on Monday it would provide support for forex-protected lira deposits by not applying required reserve ratios on these accounts, a document seen by Reuters said.

The central bank also told private and public banks it would pay 14% remuneration for 16% of forex protected Turkish lira deposits, the document showed. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Chris Reese)