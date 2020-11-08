Turkish finance minister resigns in second surprise departure after lira slide

ANKARA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat
Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, the
second surprise departure of a top economic policymaker in two
days after the central bank chief was ousted.
The upheaval follows a 30% slide in the lira to record lows
this year amid the coronavirus pandemic as investors worried
about falling forex reserves and the central bank's ability to
tackle double-digit inflation.
Albayrak's resignation, announced in an Instagram statement
confirmed by an official, came a day after father-in-law
President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank governor with
a former minister whose policies are seen to be at odds with
Albayrak.
"I have decided that I cannot continue as a minister, which
I have been carrying out for nearly five years, due to health
problems," the statement said. Albayrak became finance minister
two years ago after serving as energy minister.
Two sources at the presidency could neither confirm nor deny
the statement when reached by Reuters, but a Finance Ministry
official confirmed its authenticity.
Albayrak, 42, was appointed energy minister in 2015 and
shifted to finance after Erdogan was re-elected with sweeping
new executive powers in 2018.
During his tenure at finance, Turkey's economy was hit by
two bad slumps, double-digit inflation and high unemployment.
The lira has lost around 45% against the U.S. dollar since his
appointment and is the worst performer in emerging markets this
year.
LIRA RALLIES
Erdogan, who appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal as
the new central bank governor on Saturday, would need to approve
the resignation.
The departure of Turkey's top two economic policymakers
boosted the lira, which firmed 2% to 8.3600 against
the U.S. dollar at 1904 GMT, and set the stage for a sharp rate
rise, analysts said.
Agbal "might do a better job in getting approval for a rate
hike" given his former experience with the government and ruling
party, said Selva Demiralp, director of the Koc
University-TUSIAD Economic Research Forum.
"Absent a rate hike, I am afraid the financial crisis will
only get worse with the depreciation in the lira that increases
the external debt, triggering bankruptcies."
Analysts at Goldman Sachs and TD Bank expect a monetary
tightening of at least 600 basis points from a 10.25% policy
rate now.
Deputy Transport Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on Twitter
he hoped Albayrak's resignation would be rejected, adding "our
country, our people and our community need you".
Mehmet Mus, the deputy parliamentary group chairman for the
ruling AK Party, said Albayrak had taken important steps to
strengthen the economy and that he hoped Erdogan would not
accept the resignation.
"We personally witnessed his diligent work. If our president
sees fit, I hope he continues at his post," Mus said on Twitter.
