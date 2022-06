Speaking to businesses in the southern city of Gaziantep, Nebati also said fight against rising inflation, which hit a 24-year-high of 73.5% last month, remained top priority.

The government launched a series of steps meant to harness its banks and bond markets to cool soaring inflation and stabilise a sliding currency, doubling down on President Tayyip Erdogan's aversion to raising interest rates.

