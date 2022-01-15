Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkish finance minister sees single-digit inflation by mid-2023

01/15/2022 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers carry bags as they stroll at the Eminonu district in Istanbul

* Inflation hit a 19-year high of 36% last month

* Finance minister says inflation will fall to single digits

* Turkey's only problem now is high inflation - minister

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate will be in single digits by the time presidential and parliamentary elections set for mid-2023 are held, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Saturday.

Inflation hit a 19-year high of 36% in December after the central bank slashed interest rates under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, causing a currency crisis that led to the lira shedding 44% of its value in 2021.

Speaking to heads of non-governmental organizations in Istanbul, Nebati said Turkey's only problem now was high inflation, and the volatility in the lira's exchange rate had settled.

"With fiscal policies and the steps that we will take, we will enter the elections... next year with single-digit inflation," Nebati said.

"We will all experience, see the change after the first quarter (of 2022)," he said about inflation.

Despite government officials' promises of bringing inflation down quickly, economic analysts say it could exceed 50% in coming months and remain elevated through the year.

The currency crisis was halted last month, thanks in part to costly currency interventions and to government incentives to reduce the dollar's appeal to savers.

Turks snatched up hard currencies as the lira sank to record lows against the dollar, and Turkish locals' forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December before they declined slightly to $234.3 billion by Jan. 7.

Nebati said on Saturday the conversion of forex holdings to Turkish lira will accelerate in coming weeks.

"The decline in forex deposit accounts has begun. We will see the declining trend in the forex deposit accounts continuing downward quickly," he said, adding that the central bank's reserves will rise as well.

Nebati said that as of Friday night more than 131 billion lira ($9.69 billion) had been deposited in accounts under the government scheme that protects lira deposits from forex depreciation.

Speaking in the western province of Aydin, Erdogan said the lira protection scheme had spoiled foreign economic "attacks."

"In the last few years, they specifically targeted our economy. They made countless efforts to create an economic crisis followed by political and social chaos," he said.

Erdogan said Turkey was aiming for $35 billion in tourism revenues this year, and $250 billion in exports.

($1 = 13.5214 lira) (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Mark Heinrich and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3673 Delayed Quote.1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.796 Delayed Quote.1.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 1.1414 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.013486 Delayed Quote.0.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.67969 Delayed Quote.0.34%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.50% 13.5214 Delayed Quote.2.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
10:32aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
10:19aThousands protest in Vienna against mandatory vaccination
RE
10:13aIndia extends ban on public events in election states as COVID cases rise
RE
10:05aTurkish finance minister sees single-digit inflation by mid-2023
RE
09:41aUnilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 billion-pound deal
RE
09:34aLondon Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies - WSJ
RE
09:32aBanks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive
RE
09:23aUAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
RE
09:09aCity of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 billion-pound dea..
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS