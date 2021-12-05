Turkish healthcare unions plan limited strikes amid lira turmoil

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Two Turkish unions representing
more than 250,000 workers said they would hold limited strikes
this week to protest against legislation covering healthcare
salaries and pensions.
Turkey is facing mounting economic uncertainty triggered by
a historic sell-off in the lira currency.
The Health and Social Work Labourers' Union (SES), which has
nearly 20,000 members, said on Sunday it would "pause work" on
Monday to protest at long hours, low pay, thin staffing and
exhausting work conditions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Health Ministry representative was not immediately
available to comment.
Separately, the Healthcare and Social Workers Union, which
says it has nearly 250,000 members, said it would hold
nationwide strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.
It cited the legislation adopted last week that it said
granted doctors and physicians, but not other healthcare
workers, higher pay rises and retirement pensions.
Semih Durmus, the union's chairman, called the law
"discriminatory" against certain healthcare workers and called
for broader pay raises.
A series of interest rate cuts since September has sparked a
27% plunge in the lira in the last three weeks, while inflation
has jumped above 21%, badly eroding incomes and upending budgets
of many Turks.
The country is logging about 20,000 new COVID-19 cases
daily.
