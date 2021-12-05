Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkish healthcare unions plan limited strikes amid lira turmoil

12/05/2021 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Two Turkish unions representing more than 250,000 workers said they would hold limited strikes this week to protest against legislation covering healthcare salaries and pensions.

Turkey is facing mounting economic uncertainty triggered by a historic sell-off in the lira currency.

The Health and Social Work Labourers' Union (SES), which has nearly 20,000 members, said on Sunday it would "pause work" on Monday to protest at long hours, low pay, thin staffing and exhausting work conditions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Health Ministry representative was not immediately available to comment.

Separately, the Healthcare and Social Workers Union, which says it has nearly 250,000 members, said it would hold nationwide strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.

It cited the legislation adopted last week that it said granted doctors and physicians, but not other healthcare workers, higher pay rises and retirement pensions.

Semih Durmus, the union's chairman, called the law "discriminatory" against certain healthcare workers and called for broader pay raises.

A series of interest rate cuts since September has sparked a 27% plunge in the lira in the last three weeks, while inflation has jumped above 21%, badly eroding incomes and upending budgets of many Turks.

The country is logging about 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily. (Reporting by Azra Ceylan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pDisney's 'Encanto' Leads Another Quiet Weekend at Box Office
RE
12:08pMEDIA-ESA chief warns Elon Musk being allowed to make the rules’ in space - FT
RE
11:50aFormer u.s. senator bob dole, longtime republican leader, dies at 98 - cnbc
RE
11:46aTurkish healthcare unions plan limited strikes amid lira turmoil
RE
10:51aIndia detects seven more Omicron cases, making 12 in all
RE
10:42aSahel Leaders Commit to Ambitious Reforms to Support Access to Quality Education
PU
10:42aWORLD BANK : Nouakchott Declaration on Education in the G5 Sahel Countries
PU
09:42aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar
PU
09:26aS.Africans protest against Shell oil exploration in pristine coastal area
RE
09:00aHawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3China regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas I..
4Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worke..
5Omicron variant found in almost one-third of U.S. states

HOT NEWS