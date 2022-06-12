Turkish inflation research group lead faces disciplinary inquiry

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - The head of a high-profile
Turkish private research group that calculates the country's
inflation as being twice the official rate is facing a
disciplinary inquiry at his job in an Istanbul-based university.
According to a document seen by Reuters, Yeditepe University
launched the inquiry into Veysel Ulusoy, a professor at its
commercial sciences faculty, over an interview he gave to a
local news website about the private initiative he leads.
The university said in an emailed response to Reuters'
questions about the case that it cannot make a statement about
an ongoing inquiry due to confidentiality.
According to the document, the private university requested
Ulusoy's defence concerning possible use of the institution's
premises and resources against its purpose and without
permission by the management, acts that if they are shown to
have taken place would require a written reprimand and
suspension of pay.
Ulusoy said he believed the inquiry could result in
cancellation of his academic contract.
"I have been expecting something like this since we started
this research project years ago, whatever happens in the end we
will keep fighting our battle," Ulusoy told Reuters late on
Saturday.
The data by ENAG, whose model was developed by a group of
academics and researchers, showed annual inflation at 160.76%
last month.
According to the statistics institute TUIK, the official
annual inflation rate rose to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May,
fuelled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a
tumbling lira. Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan's government
say its current economic policies are not helping resolve the
issue.
Opposition lawmakers and economists have questioned the
reliability of TUIK's figures, but TUIK has stood by its
figures. Opinion polls show about 50% of Turks believe inflation
is far higher than official data.
