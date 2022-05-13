Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - The lira dipped for the seventh
straight session on Friday and a key CDS measure of risk for
Turkish assets earlier touched its highest since 2008, as
pressure mounted on authorities to stabilise markets amid a
global flight to safety.
The lira has shed nearly 5% against the dollar
since last Wednesday and was at its lowest since December when
it was gripped by a currency crisis.
Turkey's currency weakened as far as 15.4675 against the
U.S. currency and stood at 15.458 at 0801 GMT. It has lost some
15% of its value this year, on top of a 44% slide in 2021.
The slump has left traders predicting that authorities are
targeting a new level, as weak as 15.5 to the dollar, in a
months-long effort to stabilise the exchange rate using its
depleted reserves together with other measures.
The central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip
Erdogan, is unwilling to raise its key interest rate from 14%
despite inflation having soared to 70%.
In response to the unorthodox monetary policy settings,
Turkey's 5-year credit default swaps (CDS), the cost of insuring
against default, jumped above 700 points on Thursday, its
highest since 2008 according to Refinitiv data.
CDS have jumped by more than 70 points over the last week,
raising the Treasury's borrowing costs, though they dipped back
below 700 on Friday.
Emerging markets have suffered since last week when the U.S.
Federal Reserve hiked rates to head off inflation, drawing funds
away from riskier assets.
(Reporting by Daren Butler and Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan
Spicer and Christian Schmollinger)