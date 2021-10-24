Turkish lira hits record low of 9.74 in initial trade

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened more
than 1% to a record low of 9.74 against the dollar in early Asia
trade after President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had
order the expulsion of the ambassadors of the United States and
nine other Western countries.
The lira edged back to 9.72 by 1807 GMT from
Friday's close of 9.5950. It had already hit record lows last
week after the central bank cut its policy rate by 200 basis
points, despite rising inflation, in a shock move derided as
reckless by economists and opposition lawmakers.
