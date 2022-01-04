Turkish lira slips as inflation seen rising even higher

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The lira slid as much as 4%
against the dollar on Tuesday as Turkey girded for inflation to
rise further after touching a 19-year peak.
Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said he expected a return
to stability after a volatile currency crash in recent months.
The lira, however, weakened as far as 13.5 to
the dollar from a close of 12.96 on Monday, and stood at 13.295
by 0946 GMT, as economists forecast consumer prices would
continue to rise after data on Monday showed Turkey's annual
inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month.
The lira hit a record low 18.4 two weeks ago before
rebounding following the government's steps to support the
currency.
Last year, the lira weakened 44%, making it by far the worst
performer https://tmsnrt.rs/3zeClSL in emerging markets and
marking its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to
power nearly two decades ago.
His "new economic programme" of sharp interest rate cuts and
an emphasis on exports and credit set off the currency crisis,
Turkey's second in four years.
"We expect a stable exchange rate trend to be established
over time," Treasury and Finance Minister Nebati, whom Erdogan
appointed last month, told state-owned Anadolu agency on
Tuesday.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points
to 14% since September, under pressure from Erdogan who
overhauled the bank's leadership last year.
Many economists call the monetary easing reckless given the
surge in consumer prices to 36.08% year-on-year in December,
which was much higher than forecast and driven by the lira
weakness and transport and food prices.
Inflation should continue rising in coming months in part
due to a series of administered price rises including minimum
wage, utilities, road tolls and alcohol and tobacco taxes.
"The December inflation spike was largely driven by the FX
passthrough and imported energy costs," said Hakan Kara, a
Bilkent University professor and former chief economist at
Turkey's central bank.
"The authorities may implement some price controls and
deploy additional tools to prop up FX depreciation. But it is
not clear how these measures will alleviate the demand channel,"
he said, predicting inflation may exceed 40% by March.
Kara said overall January inflation should rise by 5
percentage points due to the direct and indirect contributions
from the administered price hikes.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said he
was saddened by the inflation data and that his government was
determined to lower it to single digits, blaming the climb on
global commodity prices and a weaker lira.
To curb the lira weakness, Erdogan unveiled a scheme two
weeks ago in which the state protects converted local deposits
from losses versus hard currencies.
Deposits in the forex-protected scheme had reached 84
billion lira ($6.4 billion), Nebati was reported as telling
Anadolu on Tuesday.
"By developing instruments like the new fx-protected deposit
accounts and increasing the lira's attractiveness, we will lower
inflation," he said, adding that once stability is achieved,
Ankara would boost production and exports.
Nebati said work would be conducted on drawing gold kept at
home into the financial system, while the state's contribution
to the private pensions' system will be raise to 30% from 25%.
Corporate tax will be made more competitive and value-added
tax will be simplified among various planned measures, he added.
($1 = 13.1907 liras)
