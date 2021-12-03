Turkish lira weakens after Fitch downgrades outlook to 'negative'

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira edged lower
against the dollar on Friday after ratings agency Fitch revised
the country's outlook to "negative" from "stable" over risks
from monetary policy direction.
At 0518 GMT, the lira stood at 13.75 to the U.S.
currency, about 0.6% weaker from Thursday's close. The unit lost
some 46% of its value against the greenback this year.
The currency slumped to an all-time low 14.0 this week after
President Tayyip Erdogan defended the low-rate economic policy
and as the dollar benefited from hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve
comments.
The ratings agency described the central bank's easing
cycle, which started in September even when inflation was
accelerating, premature and said it caused deterioration in
domestic confidence reflected in a sharp depreciation of the
currency.
"Maintaining a deeply negative real policy rate could
further undermine domestic confidence, increasing risks for
financial stability, for example if depositor confidence is
shaken, and potentially jeopardise the until now resilient
access of banks and corporates to external financing," Fitch
said in his rating report.
Since September, the central bank cut the policy rate by 400
basis points to 15%, but the governor signalled that aggressive
policy easing would likely pause in January after one more rate
cut this month.
(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)