Turkish rate hike needs follow through for real game change

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkish policymakers are no
strangers to unexpected action when in a tight corner, but
analysts said Thursday's surprise interest rate hike could
herald a change of tack on monetary policy.
Although raising rates by 200 basis points during a global
pandemic and slump is unusual, analysts welcomed the Central
Bank of Turkey's (CBT) response in the face of rising inflation.
"It was a bold move by the CBT which should restore
credibility and improve investor sentiment," said Christian
Wietoska at Deutsche Bank, calling it a "game changer".
The hike was swiftly followed by a banking watchdog
announcement that limits for banks' FX transactions with foreign
entities would be raised, allowing for increased market access
and reversing a decision from earlier this year.
"Encouraging moves - suggests the Turkish authorities
finally get it," Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management said.
Turkey has frequently squeezed offshore currency markets and
its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees foreign investment in
Turkish financial markets as a hotbed of speculation and has
lambasted high interest rates.
The central bank said on Thursday that it hiked its policy
rate after a fast recovery from the initial coronavirus shock
sent Turkish inflation higher than expected.
Thursday's actions were small steps in restoring confidence,
which has been sapped by restrictions on offshore lira markets
that have seen trade volumes shrivel in London.
"The answer to foreigners trying to sell lira is not make it
harder to sell, as this just encourages people to get out while
they can and will deter them coming back," Ash added.
Although Turkey's hike takes its benchmark rate to 10.25%
and pulls interest rates level with 12-month inflation
expectations, analysts expect Ankara will have little choice but
to ramp up interest rates to 12% by year-end.
"The rate needs to be 100 or 200 basis points above
inflation – then we can get much more structurally constructive
on the lira," Tatha Ghose, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, said.
Turkey will also need to cement its commitment to tackling
inflation and returning to a more orthodox monetary policy,
though this comes at a difficult time after its economy
contracted nearly 10% in the second quarter and is expected to
shrink in 2020 as a whole.
"Unless this is seen as a permanent situation, that the
monetary experiment of cutting rates to lower inflation rates is
over, unless that happens it will not work anyway – it will just
be a temporary relief (for the lira)," Ghose said.
In the run up to the central bank meeting, Erdogan had
voiced his support for lowering rates, he added.
While the battered lira enjoyed a rare bounce in
the wake of the interest rate hike, most of the gains faded
quickly, showing investor scepticism about how this will filter
through into financial market rates, the need for further moves
and how sustainable it can be in the already ailing economy.
The lira is one of the worst performing developing
currencies so far in 2020 and has more than halved in value in
just three years.
And rising redemptions of corporate foreign exchange loans
in October and November combined with very low FX reserves could
put fresh pressure on the Turkish currency, Citigroup's Dirk
Willer said.
The International of Institute Finance estimates that
private sector external loan repayments amount to nearly $10
billion in the coming two months.
Latest data showed net FX reserves have slipped to $18.8
billion and Goldman Sachs estimates Turkey has burnt through
nearly $80 billion in 2020 on propping up the lira.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander Smith)