Turkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says

ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Financial Crimes
Investigation Board (MASAK) imposed an 8 million lira ($751,314)
fine on the local unit of cryptocurrency exchange Binance over
violations found during liability inspections, the Anadolu news
agency said on Saturday.
The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind
after the authority took on responsibilities to oversee crypto
asset service providers in May, the state-owned news agency
said, without elaborating on the violations or inspections.
A Binance spokesperson said the company did not discuss
publicly its communications with the authorities and regulators.
MASAK could not be reached for comment at the weekend.
($1 = 10.6480 liras)
(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Pravin Char and Edmund
Blair)