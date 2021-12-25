Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says

12/25/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) imposed an 8 million lira ($751,314) fine on the local unit of cryptocurrency exchange Binance over violations found during liability inspections, the Anadolu news agency said on Saturday.

The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind after the authority took on responsibilities to oversee crypto asset service providers in May, the state-owned news agency said, without elaborating on the violations or inspections.

A Binance spokesperson said the company did not discuss publicly its communications with the authorities and regulators. MASAK could not be reached for comment at the weekend.

($1 = 10.6480 liras) (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Pravin Char and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aIndia to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan. 10
RE
11:47aIntruder arrested for breaching British queen's castle grounds
RE
11:10aTurkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says
RE
11:09aSudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
RE
11:04aTry dialogue to heal world, Pope says at Christmas
RE
11:01aNASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe
RE
10:39aOn Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
10:17aQueen Elizabeth speaks of missing her husband's 'familiar laugh' at Christmas
RE
10:12aBethlehem celebrates muted Christmas with few pilgrims to bring cheer
RE
10:07aTwo more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's offshore listing rules seen easing market uncertainty
2Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence ..
3Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
4NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early un..
5China central bank says to promote healthy development of property mark..

HOT NEWS