Turkish watchdog moves to ease currency impact on bank capital

12/21/2021 | 09:09am EST
ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) on Tuesday extended measures aimed at easing the impact of recent currency volatility on banks' capital reserves.

In a statement, the BDDK said banks could calculate their capital adequacy ratios (CAR) by using the average exchange rate of the last 252 working days until further notice. That measure had been due to expire at the of this year.

It also said banks could continue to exclude securities facing losses at current market prices from their CAR calculations.

Reuters reported last week that Turkey's authorities were working on possible relief measures for banks amid a plunge in the value of the lira, including a potential capital injection for state lenders. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
