Turkish watchdog moves to ease currency impact on bank capital

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking watchdog
(BDDK) on Tuesday extended measures aimed at easing the impact
of recent currency volatility on banks' capital reserves.
In a statement, the BDDK said banks could calculate their
capital adequacy ratios (CAR) by using the average exchange rate
of the last 252 working days until further notice. That measure
had been due to expire at the of this year.
It also said banks could continue to exclude securities
facing losses at current market prices from their CAR
calculations.
Reuters reported last week that Turkey's authorities were
working on possible relief measures for banks amid a plunge in
the value of the lira, including a potential capital injection
for state lenders.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ezgi Erkoyun
Editing by Ece Toksabay and Mark Potter)