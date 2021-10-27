Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021 27-Oct-2021 / 19:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021

DATE October 27, 2021

Please find BRSA Consolidated Financial Statements dated 30 September 2021 attached.

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: 3Q21 BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: QRT TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 125379 EQS News ID: 1244151 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244151&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)