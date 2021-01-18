Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management and our Subsidiaries
18-Jan-2021 / 16:02 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management and our Subsidiaries
DATE: January 18, 2021
The relevant boards of our Bank have resolved the changes in the Bank's Top Management and CEO positions of our certain
subsidiaries. Such changes will be effective following the completion of necessary legal procedures and obtaining of
legal approvals.
In this context, Selahattin Güldü, the Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial Banking, will be appointed as
the CEO of our subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Garanti BBVA Leasing). Cemal Onaran, the Executive Vice
President currently in charge of SME Banking, shall assume these responsibilities and shall become the Executive Vice
President in charge of Commercial Banking. Cemal Onaran will be replaced by Sibel Kaya who is currently the Director of
Talent and Culture Department.
Ünal Gökmen, the current CEO of Garanti BBVA Leasing, will be leaving his position.
Furthermore, Ufuk Tandogan, the current CEO of our Romanian subsidiary Garanti Bank S.A. will be leaving his position
and replaced by Mustafa Tiftikçioglu, the current Wholesale Risk Coordinator of our Bank.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
