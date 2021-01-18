Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Changes in Top Management and our Subsidiaries

01/18/2021 | 11:04am EST
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management and our Subsidiaries 
18-Jan-2021 / 16:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management and our Subsidiaries 
 
 
 
DATE: January 18, 2021 
 
 
The relevant boards of our Bank have resolved the changes in the Bank's Top Management and CEO positions of our certain 
subsidiaries. Such changes will be effective following the completion of necessary legal procedures and obtaining of 
legal approvals. 
In this context, Selahattin Güldü, the Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial Banking, will be appointed as 
the CEO of our subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Garanti BBVA Leasing). Cemal Onaran, the Executive Vice 
President currently in charge of SME Banking, shall assume these responsibilities and shall become the Executive Vice 
President in charge of Commercial Banking. Cemal Onaran will be replaced by Sibel Kaya who is currently the Director of 
Talent and Culture Department. 
Ünal Gökmen, the current CEO of Garanti BBVA Leasing, will be leaving his position. 
Furthermore, Ufuk Tandogan, the current CEO of our Romanian subsidiary Garanti Bank S.A. will be leaving his position 
and replaced by Mustafa Tiftikçioglu, the current Wholesale Risk Coordinator of our Bank. 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  91739 
EQS News ID:   1161433 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 11:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

