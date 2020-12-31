Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
31-Dec-2020 / 18:00 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: December 31, 2020
The first coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 492,850,000 with a maturity
of 81 days with 27 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 31.12.2020.
Board Decision Date 07.11.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 25,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities
Security Type Securities-
Structured Debt
Securities
Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale
Offering- To Qualified Investor
Private
Placement-Sale
To Qualified
Investors
Domestic / Domestic Domestic
Oversea
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 23.02.2021
Maturity (Day) 81
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRFGRAN22137
Starting Date of Sale 03.12.2020
Ending Date of Sale 03.12.2020
Maturity Starting Date 04.12.2020
Nominal Value of Capital 492,850,000
Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number 3
Redemption Date 23.02.2021
Payment Date 23.02.2021
Was The Payment Made? No No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was
Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The
Yearly Yearly Pay
Simple Compound men
(%) (%) t
Mad
e?
1 31.12.2020 30.12.2020 31.12.2020 1,2507 6,146,0
74.95
2 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 27.01.2021
3 23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021
Principal/Maturity 23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021 492,850
Date Payment ,000
Amount
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
