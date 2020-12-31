Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

12/31/2020 | 01:01pm EST
 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
 
31-Dec-2020 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
TO: Investment Community 
 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
........................................ 
 
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
 
DATE: December 31, 2020 
 
The first coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 492,850,000 with a maturity 
of 81 days with 27 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 31.12.2020. 
 
Board Decision Date  07.11.2019 
 
Related Issue Limit Info 
Currency Unit    TRY             TRY 
Limit            25,000,000,000  20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit      Debt            Dept Securities 
Security Type    Securities- 
                 Structured Debt 
                 Securities 
Sale Type        Public          Public Offering-Sale 
                 Offering-       To Qualified Investor 
                 Private 
                 Placement-Sale 
                 To Qualified 
                 Investors 
Domestic /       Domestic        Domestic 
Oversea 
 
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 
Type                       Bill 
Maturity Date              23.02.2021 
Maturity (Day)             81 
Interest Rate Type         FRN 
Sale Type                  Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                  TRFGRAN22137 
Starting Date of Sale      03.12.2020 
Ending Date of Sale        03.12.2020 
Maturity Starting Date     04.12.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital   492,850,000 
Market Instrument Sold 
Coupon Number              3 
Redemption Date            23.02.2021 
Payment Date               23.02.2021 
 
Was The Payment Made? No     No 
 
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
  Coupon Number     Payment     Record    Payment   Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was 
                      Date       Date       Date    Rate (%)  Rate -   Rate -  Amount    Rate   The 
                                                              Yearly   Yearly                   Pay 
                                                              Simple  Compound                  men 
                                                               (%)      (%)                      t 
                                                                                                Mad 
                                                                                                e? 
        1          31.12.2020 30.12.2020 31.12.2020  1,2507                    6,146,0 
                                                                                74.95 
        2          27.01.2021 26.01.2021 27.01.2021 
        3          23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021 
Principal/Maturity 23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021                            492,850 
   Date Payment                                                                 ,000 
      Amount 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish 
version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's 
 Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the 
information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the 
correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the 
declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
..................... 
 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
............................................ 
 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] 
........................................ 
 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
Sequence No.:  90678 
EQS News ID:   1158057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1158057&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2020 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

