Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

12/26/2020 | 03:32am EST
 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB 
Bulletin 
 
26-Dec-2020 / 08:31 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
TO: Investment Community 
 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
........................................ 
 
SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 
 
              DATE: December 25, 2020 
 
Authorized Member Decision Date  03.09.2020 
Issue Limit                      7,000,000,000 
Currency Unit                    TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type        Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes 
Sale Type                        Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea               Domestic 
 
 As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our 
 Board of Directors' resolution dated September 03,2020, the registration of 
   our Tier 2 notes, amounting up to TL 7.000.000.000 (Seven Billion Turkish 
 Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in 
       accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks, 
 published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013 
 to be sold domestically was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly 
              bulletin numbered 2020/77. 
 
Accordingly, the Issuance Certificate and Application Form, which has been 
approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Tier 2 
notes up to the aggregate amount of TRY 7,000,000,000 within 1-year period, 
is enclosed herewith. 
 
    In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public 
              disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
  We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles 
      included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly 
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our 
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and 
   complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible 
              for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
              Yours sincerely, 
 
              Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
..................... 
 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
............................................ 
 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] 
........................................ 
 
Attachment 
 
File: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin [2] 
 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
Sequence No.:  90385 
EQS News ID:   1157477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1157477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68fbbf0b52a426a08c5bc22ea0e3c4d1&application_id=1157477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2020 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

