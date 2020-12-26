Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB
Bulletin
26-Dec-2020 / 08:31 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin
DATE: December 25, 2020
Authorized Member Decision Date 03.09.2020
Issue Limit 7,000,000,000
Currency Unit TRY
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic
As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our
Board of Directors' resolution dated September 03,2020, the registration of
our Tier 2 notes, amounting up to TL 7.000.000.000 (Seven Billion Turkish
Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in
accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks,
published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013
to be sold domestically was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly
bulletin numbered 2020/77.
Accordingly, the Issuance Certificate and Application Form, which has been
approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Tier 2
notes up to the aggregate amount of TRY 7,000,000,000 within 1-year period,
is enclosed herewith.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public
disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles
included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly
reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our
records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and
complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible
for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1]
