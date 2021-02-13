Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
13-Feb-2021 / 09:31 GMT/BST
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: February 12, 2021
The fourth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital
in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST
TLREF index ; is determined as % 4,8372 .
Board Decision Date 30.07.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bond
Maturity Date 14.02.2030
Maturity (Day) 3653
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRSGRAN23013
Starting Date of Sale 12.02.2020
Ending Date of Sale 13.02.2020
Maturity Starting Date 14.02.2020
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000
Coupon Number 40
Redemption Date 14.02.2030
Payment Date 14.02.2030
Was The Payment Made? No No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Exchange Was the
Day Date Date Interest Rate- Yearly - Yearly Payment Amount Rate Payment
Rate (%) Simple (%) Compound (%) Made?
1 14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534 22.900.500 TL Yes
2 14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622 20,716,500 TL Yes
3 14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749 27,561,749.99 TL Yes
4 14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372
5 14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021
6 14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021
7 14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021
8 14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022
9 14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022
10 14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022
11 14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022
12 14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023
13 14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023
14 14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023
15 14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023
16 14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024
17 14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024
18 14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024
19 14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024
20 14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025
21 14.05.2025 13.05.2025 14.05.2025
22 14.08.2025 13.08.2025 14.08.2025
23 14.11.2025 13.11.2025 14.11.2025
24 14.02.2026 13.02.2026 16.02.2026
25 14.05.2026 13.05.2026 14.05.2026
26 14.08.2026 13.08.2026 14.08.2026
27 14.11.2026 13.11.2026 16.11.2026
28 14.02.2027 12.02.2027 14.02.2027
29 14.05.2027 13.05.2027 14.05.2027
30 14.08.2027 13.08.2027 16.08.2027
31 14.11.2027 12.11.2027 15.11.2027
32 14.02.2028 11.02.2028 14.02.2028
33 14.05.2028 12.05.2028 15.05.2028
34 14.08.2028 11.08.2028 14.08.2028
35 14.11.2028 13.11.2028 14.11.2028
36 14.02.2029 13.02.2029 14.02.2029
37 14.05.2029 11.05.2029 14.05.2029
38 14.08.2029 13.08.2029 14.08.2029
39 14.11.2029 13.11.2029 14.11.2029
40 14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030
Principal/
Maturity Date 14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030 750.000.000 TL
Payment Amount
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
