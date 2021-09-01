Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 01-Sep-2021 / 10:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: August 31, 2021
The third coupon and principal payments of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 130,5000,000 with a maturity of 181 days with 2 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; are done on 31.08.2021.
Board Decision Date 05.11.2020
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities
Type
Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified
Investors Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 31.08.2021
Maturity (Day) 181
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRFGRAN82123
Starting Date of Sale 02.03.2021
Ending Date of Sale 02.03.2021
Maturity Starting Date 03.03.2021
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 130,500,000
Coupon Number 3
Redemption Date 31.08.2021
Payment Date 31.08.2021
Was The Payment Made? Yes No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment Exchange Was The
Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Amount Rate Payment
Simple (%) Compound (%) Made?
1 03.05.2021 30.04.2021 03.05.2021 3,2377 4,225,198.50 Yes
2 02.07.2021 01.07.2021 02.07.2021 3,2485 4,239,292.50 Yes
3 31.08.2021 27.08.2021 31.08.2021 3,2510 4,242,555.00 Yes
Principal/
Maturity Date 31.08.2021 27.08.2021 31.08.2021 130,500,000 Yes
Payment Amount
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
