Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 01-Sep-2021 / 10:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: August 31, 2021

The third coupon and principal payments of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 130,5000,000 with a maturity of 181 days with 2 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; are done on 31.08.2021. 

Board Decision Date  05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit           TRY                                                      TRY 
Limit                   30,000,000,000                                           20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities              Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified     Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
                        Investors                                                Investor 
Domestic / Oversea      Domestic                                                 Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bill 
Maturity Date                                   31.08.2021 
Maturity (Day)                                  181 
Interest Rate Type                              FRN 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRFGRAN82123 
Starting Date of Sale                           02.03.2021 
Ending Date of Sale                             02.03.2021 
Maturity Starting Date                          03.03.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 130,500,000 
Coupon Number                                   3 
Redemption Date                                 31.08.2021 
Payment Date                                    31.08.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
                 Payment    Record     Payment    Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate  Payment       Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number    Date       Date       Date       Rate (%) - Yearly      - Yearly       Amount        Rate     Payment 
                                                           Simple (%)    Compound (%)                          Made? 
1                03.05.2021 30.04.2021 03.05.2021  3,2377                               4,225,198.50           Yes 
2                02.07.2021 01.07.2021 02.07.2021  3,2485                               4,239,292.50           Yes 
3                31.08.2021 27.08.2021 31.08.2021 3,2510                                4,242,555.00           Yes 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date    31.08.2021 27.08.2021 31.08.2021                                       130,500,000             Yes 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  121186 
EQS News ID:   1230383 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

