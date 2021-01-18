Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : TRFGRAN12146 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

01/18/2021 | 11:01am EST
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12146 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 
18-Jan-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: TRFGRAN12146 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 
 
DATE: January 18, 2021 
 
 
The 185-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by 
sale to qualified investors on Jul.17, 2020 with bookbuilding on Jul. 16, 2020 with TRFGRAN12146 ISIN code and TRY 
45,012,390  nominal value, is redeemed on 18.01.2021. 
 
Board Decision Date                                                        07.11.2019 
Related Issue Limit Info 
Currency Unit             TRY 
Limit                     25,000,000,000 
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
Sale Type                 Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors 
Domestic / Overseas       Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 18.01.2021

Maturity (Day) 185

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRAN12146

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 45,012,390

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 18.01.2021

Payment Date 18.01.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  91738 
EQS News ID:   1161428 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

