Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : TRFGRANE2118 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

10/08/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANE2118 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 08-Oct-2021 / 19:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRANE2118 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE October 08, 2021

The 120-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Jun.10, 2021 with bookbuilding on Jun. 09, 2021 with TRFGRANE2118 ISIN code and TRY 156,300,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 08.10.2021. 

Board Decision Date                                                        05.11.2020 
Related Issue Limit Info 
Currency Unit             TRY 
Limit                     30,000,000,000 
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
Sale Type                 Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors 
Domestic / Overseas       Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 08.10.2021

Maturity (Day) 120

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRANE2118

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 156,300,000

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 08.10.2021

Payment Date 08.10.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  123963 
EQS News ID:   1239584 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239584&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

