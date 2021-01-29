Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December
2020
29-Jan-2021 / 08:42 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2020
DATE: January 28, 2021
Please find BRSA Unconsolidated Financial Statements dated 31 December 2020 attached.
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA
Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2020.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attachment
File: 4Q20 BRSA Unconsolidated Financials Report
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 92535
EQS News ID: 1164313
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 29, 2021 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)