Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

03/26/2021 | 11:49am EDT
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
26-March-2021 / 15:47 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: March 26, 2021 
 
 
The third coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 122,150,000 with a maturity of 84 days with 28 days 
coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 1,4549. 
 
Board Decision Date  05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit           TRY                                                      TRY 
Limit                   30,000,000,000                                           20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities              Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified     Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
                        Investors                                                Investor 
Domestic / Oversea      Domestic                                                 Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bill 
Maturity Date                                   29.03.2021 
Maturity (Day)                                  84 
Interest Rate Type                              FRN 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRFGRAN32151 
Starting Date of Sale                           31.12.2020 
Ending Date of Sale                             31.12.2020 
Maturity Starting Date                          04.01.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 122,150,000 
Coupon Number                                   3 
Redemption Date                                 29.03.2021 
Payment Date                                    29.03.2021

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
                 Payment    Record     Payment    Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate  Payment       Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number    Date       Date       Date       Rate (%) - Yearly      - Yearly       Amount        Rate     Payment 
                                                           Simple (%)    Compound (%)                          Made? 
1                01.02.2021 29.01.2021 01.02.2021 1,3903                                1,698,251.45           Yes 
2                01.03.2021 26.02.2021 01.03.2021 1.3948                                1,703,748.20           Yes 
3                29.03.2021 26.03.2021 29.03.2021 1,4549 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date    29.03.2021 26.03.2021 29.03.2021                                       122,150,000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  96425 
EQS News ID:   1179049 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

