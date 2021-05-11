Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
11-May-2021 / 19:00 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: May 11, 2021
The second coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 300,000,000 with a maturity of 84 days with 42
days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 2,2832.
Board Decision Date 05.11.2020
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities
Type
Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified
Investors Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 12.05.2021
Maturity (Day) 84
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRFGRAN52118
Starting Date of Sale 16.02.2021
Ending Date of Sale 16.02.2021
Maturity Starting Date 17.02.2021
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 300,000,000
Coupon Number 2
Redemption Date 12.05.2021
Payment Date 12.05.2021
Was The Payment Made? No No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment Exchange Was The
Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Amount Rate Payment
Simple (%) Compound (%) Made?
1 30.03.2021 31.03.2021 30.03.2021 2,1093 6,327,900.00 Yes
2 12.05.2021 11.05.2021 12.05.2021 2,2832
Principal/
Maturity Date 12.05.2021 11.05.2021 12.05.2021 300,000,000
Payment Amount
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
Garanti BBVA
