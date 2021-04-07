Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

04/07/2021 | 03:14am EDT
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
07-Apr-2021 / 08:13 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of  Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: April 6, 2021 
 
The sixth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in 
the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF 
index ; is determined as % 4,7231. 
 
Board Decision Date  30.07.2019

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit             TRY                          TRY 
Limit                     7,000,000,000                20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type                 Sale To Qualified Investors  Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea        Domestic                     Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bond 
Maturity Date                                   07.10.2029 
Maturity (Day)                                  3651 
Interest Rate Type                              FRN 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRSGRANE2915 
Starting Date of Sale                           03.10.2019 
Ending Date of Sale                             08.10.2019 
Maturity Starting Date                          09.10.2019 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000 
Coupon Number                                   40 
Redemption Date                                 07.10.2029 
Payment Date                                    08.10.2029

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
                Payment    Record     Payment    Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate                 Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number   Date       Date       Date       Rate (%) - Yearly      - Yearly       Payment Amount Rate     Payment 
                                                          Simple (%)    Compound (%)                           Made? 
1               07.01.2020 06.01.2020 07.01.2020 3,7162                                9,397,526.56            Yes 
2               07.04.2020 06.04.2020 07.04.2020  3,0351                               7.675.160,88            Yes 
3               07.07.2020 06.07.2020 07.07.2020  2,4533                               6.203.905,04            Yes 
4               07.10.2020 06.10.2020 07.10.2020 2.8171                                7.123.882,48            Yes 
5               07.01.2021 06.01.2021 07.01.2021 4,1584                                10,515,761.92           Yes 
6               07.04.2021 06.04.2021 07.04.2021 4,7231 
7               07.07.2021 06.07.2021 07.07.2021 
8               07.10.2021 06.10.2021 07.10.2021 
9               07.01.2022 06.01.2022 07.01.2022 
10              07.04.2022 06.04.2022 07.04.2022 
11              07.07.2022 06.07.2022 07.07.2022 
12              07.10.2022 06.10.2022 07.10.2022 
13              07.01.2023 06.01.2023 09.01.2023 
14              07.04.2023 06.04.2023 07.04.2023 
15              07.07.2023 06.07.2023 07.07.2023 
16              07.10.2023 06.10.2023 09.10.2023 
17              07.01.2024 05.01.2024 08.01.2024 
18              07.04.2024 05.04.2024 08.04.2024 
19              07.07.2024 05.07.2024 08.07.2024 
20              07.10.2024 04.10.2024 07.10.2024 
21              07.01.2025 06.01.2025 07.01.2025 
22              07.04.2025 04.04.2025 07.04.2025 
23              07.07.2025 04.07.2025 07.07.2025 
24              07.10.2025 06.10.2025 07.10.2025 
25              07.01.2026 06.01.2026 07.01.2026 
26              07.04.2026 06.04.2026 07.04.2026 
27              07.07.2026 06.07.2026 07.07.2026 
28              07.10.2026 06.10.2026 07.10.2026 
29              07.01.2027 06.01.2027 07.01.2027 
30              07.04.2027 06.04.2027 07.04.2027 
31              07.07.2027 06.07.2027 07.07.2027 
32              07.10.2027 06.10.2027 07.10.2027 
33              07.01.2028 06.01.2028 07.01.2028 
34              07.04.2028 06.04.2028 07.04.2028 
35              07.07.2028 06.07.2028 07.07.2028 
36              07.10.2028 06.10.2028 09.10.2028 
37              07.01.2029 05.01.2029 08.01.2029 
38              07.04.2029 06.04.2029 09.04.2029 
39              07.07.2029 06.07.2029 09.07.2029 
40              07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date   07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029                                       252,880,000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  97389 
EQS News ID:   1181607 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)

