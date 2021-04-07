Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
07-Apr-2021 / 08:13 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: April 6, 2021
The sixth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in
the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF
index ; is determined as % 4,7231.
Board Decision Date 30.07.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bond
Maturity Date 07.10.2029
Maturity (Day) 3651
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRSGRANE2915
Starting Date of Sale 03.10.2019
Ending Date of Sale 08.10.2019
Maturity Starting Date 09.10.2019
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000
Coupon Number 40
Redemption Date 07.10.2029
Payment Date 08.10.2029
Was The Payment Made? No No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Exchange Was The
Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Payment Amount Rate Payment
Simple (%) Compound (%) Made?
1 07.01.2020 06.01.2020 07.01.2020 3,7162 9,397,526.56 Yes
2 07.04.2020 06.04.2020 07.04.2020 3,0351 7.675.160,88 Yes
3 07.07.2020 06.07.2020 07.07.2020 2,4533 6.203.905,04 Yes
4 07.10.2020 06.10.2020 07.10.2020 2.8171 7.123.882,48 Yes
5 07.01.2021 06.01.2021 07.01.2021 4,1584 10,515,761.92 Yes
6 07.04.2021 06.04.2021 07.04.2021 4,7231
7 07.07.2021 06.07.2021 07.07.2021
8 07.10.2021 06.10.2021 07.10.2021
9 07.01.2022 06.01.2022 07.01.2022
10 07.04.2022 06.04.2022 07.04.2022
11 07.07.2022 06.07.2022 07.07.2022
12 07.10.2022 06.10.2022 07.10.2022
13 07.01.2023 06.01.2023 09.01.2023
14 07.04.2023 06.04.2023 07.04.2023
15 07.07.2023 06.07.2023 07.07.2023
16 07.10.2023 06.10.2023 09.10.2023
17 07.01.2024 05.01.2024 08.01.2024
18 07.04.2024 05.04.2024 08.04.2024
19 07.07.2024 05.07.2024 08.07.2024
20 07.10.2024 04.10.2024 07.10.2024
21 07.01.2025 06.01.2025 07.01.2025
22 07.04.2025 04.04.2025 07.04.2025
23 07.07.2025 04.07.2025 07.07.2025
24 07.10.2025 06.10.2025 07.10.2025
25 07.01.2026 06.01.2026 07.01.2026
26 07.04.2026 06.04.2026 07.04.2026
27 07.07.2026 06.07.2026 07.07.2026
28 07.10.2026 06.10.2026 07.10.2026
29 07.01.2027 06.01.2027 07.01.2027
30 07.04.2027 06.04.2027 07.04.2027
31 07.07.2027 06.07.2027 07.07.2027
32 07.10.2027 06.10.2027 07.10.2027
33 07.01.2028 06.01.2028 07.01.2028
34 07.04.2028 06.04.2028 07.04.2028
35 07.07.2028 06.07.2028 07.07.2028
36 07.10.2028 06.10.2028 09.10.2028
37 07.01.2029 05.01.2029 08.01.2029
38 07.04.2029 06.04.2029 09.04.2029
39 07.07.2029 06.07.2029 09.07.2029
40 07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029
Principal/
Maturity Date 07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 252,880,000
Payment Amount
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
