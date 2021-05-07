Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
07-May-2021 / 14:10 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: May 6, 2021
The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 654,590,000 with a maturity of 90 days to be sold to
qualified investors has been realized as of 06.05.2021 .
Board Decision Date 05.11.2020
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities
Type
Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified
Investors Investor
Domestic / Overseas Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bill
Maturity Date 04.08.2021
Maturity (Day) 90
Interest Rate Type Discounted
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRFGRAN82131
Starting Date of Sale 05.05.2021
Ending Date of Sale 05.05.2021
Maturity Starting Date 06.05.2021
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 654,590,000
Coupon Number 0
Redemption Date 04.08.2021
Payment Date 04.08.2021
Was The Payment Made? No No
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
