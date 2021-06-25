Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. : Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

06/25/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
25-Jun-2021 / 07:23 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: June 24, 2021 
 
 
The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 500,700,000 with a maturity of 180 days to be sold to 
qualified investors has been realized as of 24.06.2021 . 
 
Board Decision Date  05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit           TRY                                                      TRY 
Limit                   30,000,000,000                                           20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities              Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified     Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
                        Investors                                                Investor 
Domestic / Overseas     Domestic                                                 Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bill 
Maturity Date                                   21.12.2021 
Maturity (Day)                                  180 
Interest Rate Type                              Discounted 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRFGRANA2112 
Starting Date of Sale                           23.06.2021 
Ending Date of Sale                             23.06.2021 
Maturity Starting Date                          24.06.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 500,700,000 
Coupon Number                                   0 
Redemption Date                                 21.12.2021 
Payment Date                                    21.12.2021

Was The Payment Made? No No

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  113495 
EQS News ID:   1211920 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211920&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
08:09aIBFD enhances online International Taxation training programme
GL
08:06aRRITUAL SUPERFOODS  : CEO Interviewed on FOX Business Network with Kathy Ireland
AQ
08:05aBank of England takes action against Euroclear for settlement outage
RE
08:04aDIGIZUITE A/S  : Newly listed Digizuite has hired 20 new employees to execute ambitious growth plan
AQ
08:03aS.Korean stocks end at record high, post sixth straight weekly gain
RE
08:03aNational Association of Workforce Boards LaunchesAI-PoweredCareer Navigation andLearningPlatform
GL
08:02aRio kept destruction of Ice Age Australia heritage secret, Aboriginal group says
RE
08:02aRay-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica considers suing GrandVision over $8.6 billion deal -source
RE
08:01aTRACTOR SUPPLY  : One Week Left to Nominate a Therapeutic Riding Center to Receive a Barn-Boosting Prize Package — Deadline June 30, 2021
AQ
08:01aPROTECTOR FORSIKRING  : Invitation to presentation of Protector Forsikring ASA's 2nd quarter results 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
2China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data
5China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban

HOT NEWS