Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline

10/27/2021 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers stand near a gas pipe during the launching ceremony of construction work on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline that will link Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, near Serhetabat

KABUL (Reuters) - Officials from Turkmenistan will visit Kabul this week to discuss continuing work on the TAPI pipeline linking the energy-rich Central Asian country through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, the Taliban government said on Wednesday.

The pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km (1,125 miles) from Galkynysh, the world's second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.

"We have been working hard for some time and we are ready to take pride in starting work on the TAPI project," Mohammad Issa Akhund, the acting minister of mines and petroleum in the new Taliban government, said in a statement.

The Afghan stretch of the pipeline will run from the northwestern border with Turkmenistan, south through the western city of Herat to Kandahar near the border with Pakistan.

Akhund met the ambassador of Turkmenistan ahead of a two-day visit by a delegation from the country that will start from Saturday, the statement said.

The project was launched in Afghanistan in 2018, when the Taliban was fighting the Western-backed government in Kabul, but it pledged its cooperation for a project it hailed as a key future element of the economic infrastructure.

Afghanistan, which suffers chronic energy shortages, is expected to take 5% of the gas itself, with the rest divided equally between Pakistan and India. In addition, Kabul should earn hundreds of millions of dollars in transit fees.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.03% 1041.0459 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.24% 278.8651 Delayed Quote.115.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally
RE
05:10aIndia raids liquor companies in price fixing probe -sources
RE
05:08aExclusive-China developers propose offshore debt maturity extension, restructuring to regulators - sources
RE
05:06aBottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners
RE
05:05aEuro zone corporate lending growth picks up after steady decline
RE
05:02aLG Display Q3 profit buoyed by higher TV panel prices
RE
04:55aTurkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline
RE
04:52aS.Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum shares soar on Impala acquisition talks
RE
04:51aEquinor Q3 surges on gas and derivatives, boosting share buybacks
RE
04:51aThai economy to grow more than 1% this year - finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge
2Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls
3Doomed to fail? How carmakers' climate vows fall short - and who's to b..
4Q2 2022 Transcript
5BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices

HOT NEWS