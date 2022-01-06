TurnKey Lender Announces Marc Pickren as Chief Executive Officer of the Americas

TurnKey Lender, an award-winning global enterprise Fintech with 180 customers in over 50 countries, today announced that Marc Pickren is joining the company as Chief Executive Officer for North America to build upon the 350% growth in the America's over the past two years.

With the Americas accounting for most of TurnKey Lender’s SaaS solutions business, Marc will work with a founding team with a successful record of leading diverse global businesses.

Marc joins TurnKey Lender from his previous role as CEO of OutboundEngine, which was acquired in a successful process in 2021. Marc brings decades of experience building and running SaaS companies, and he’s recognized for creating healthy and positive work environments. He was nominated as Austin's CEO of the Year in 2019 and was named a Top CEO for Women in 2020 in the US by Comparably, which provides information on company culture and compensation.

Pickren has held leadership roles in consumer lending, and P&L responsibility at large public financial corporations. Throughout his career, Pickren has advanced the digitalization of consumer lending platforms and financial access for all populations.

“Marc’s leadership, vision and authenticity are ideally suited to Turnkey Lender’s culture, and I am very confident that he will help TurnKey Lender to lead the embedded lending revolution further,” said Dmitry Voronenko, Global CEO of TurnKey Lender. Speaking on behalf of Turnkey Lender’s executive leadership team, “We are looking forward to serving our clients even better and achieving exceptional growth in our Americas business with Marc at the helm.”

For Pickren, “TurnKey Lender has a deep passion for social good and the democratization of finance.” He calls it an honor to join a team that has helped more than 50 million individuals and businesses. “I will do my best to help make positive and meaningful change a keystone of my professional and personal experience at TurnKey Lender.”

About TurnKey Lender:

TurnKey Lender is a global B2B SaaS company that offers AI-powered lending automation and decision management solutions in 50+ countries. From origination and underwriting, to servicing, collection, and reporting the company's software can automate the entire lending process just as well as its specific parts. TurnKey Lender supports numerous credit products out of the box – both commercial and consumer – on the same flexible SaaS platform. To learn more visit: https://www.turnkey-lender.com.

