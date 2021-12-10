Log in
Turner Imaging Systems Welcomes Its New Vice President of Sales & Marketing

12/10/2021 | 12:59pm EST
Turner Imaging Systems, a leader in mini c-arm technology, today announced the appointment of Roberto Scorcia as Vice President – Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Roberto will be responsible for expanding Turner Imaging Systems’ business globally, building key customer relationships in the marketplace, and will lead the sales and marketing team. Roberto reports to Tom Youd, COO of Turner Imaging Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005461/en/

Headshot of Roberto Scorcia (Photo: Business Wire)

Headshot of Roberto Scorcia (Photo: Business Wire)

Roberto comes with a wealth of experience within the field of Medical Imaging and has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. Most recently, he led the global go-to-market strategy, marketing, and sales operations for Aspen Imaging Healthcare. Previously, he held the position of Global Business Development Manager for general Medical X-Ray products at Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation.

“Roberto fits perfectly into our team that is passionate about innovative x-ray imaging,” said Tom Youd, COO of Turner Imaging Systems. “He has a track record of driving sales and building brand awareness through challenging market conditions. The Smart-C is a very innovative product and we look to Roberto to build revenue through intelligent sales and brand awareness strategies that build on the Smart-C’s unique value.”

“I’m delighted to join such a dedicated team of professionals with unwavering passion for developing the highest quality products that push the boundaries of modern medical imaging technology,” said Roberto. “The Smart-C’s incredible ease of use, its portability, versatility and reliability, in culmination with its superlative image quality during motion imaging, the Smart-C vastly improves patient outcomes, and is an honor to represent.”

We are delighted that Roberto has decided to join Turner Imaging Systems. Please join us in welcoming him to our team!

About Turner Imaging:

Turner Imaging Systems has developed the first truly portable, battery-powered, x-ray imaging device called the Smart-C, mini C-arm. This portable device allows x-ray imaging and diagnosis at the point of care, whether in the hospital or clinic setting, or out in the field.

To learn more about Turner Imaging Systems please visit: http://turnerxray.com


