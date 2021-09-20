Log in
Turning Rock Partners : Announces Successful Exit of Capital Square

09/20/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a private investment firm based in New York, announced the realization of its investment in Capital Square (the "Company"). Founded in 2012, Capital Square is a leader among tax-advantaged real estate investment sponsors. The company is privately held and based in Richmond, Virginia. Turning Rock's subordinated loan to the Company was fully realized through a full payoff at maturity of its obligations as of September 15, 2021.

"Turning Rock has been an excellent financial partner, providing needed capital in a flexible structure that works well for Capital Square's real estate programs," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This has helped Capital Square grow to become the second largest sponsor of real estate programs for Section 1031 exchange programs. Also, Turning Rock's management team has provided valuable assistance to Capital Square during a period of rapid growth and has been a superb resource for networking and deal flow."

Turning Rock CEO and Managing Partner Maggie Arvedlund commented, "Led by Louis Rogers and his capable senior leadership team, Capital Square has demonstrated strong growth and commitment to its customers. The firm has grown from $565M to $2.1B of syndicated volume from 2018 to 2021 and is diversifying into exciting new areas of growth. We look forward to partnering again in the future."

"Turning Rock has been an exceptional relationship for Capital Square," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer of Capital Square. "We look forward to working together again in the future."

About Turning Rock Partners:
Turning Rock Partners targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact investor@turningrockpartners.com.

About Capital Square: 
An investor-centric firm exclusively focused on tax-advantaged real estate investments, Capital Square places its investors first, starting with stable, resilient investments that are poised to perform in both good and challenging economic environments. Home - Capital Square 1031

Media Contact:
Kate Shepherd, Kate@KateShepherdCommunications.com, 317-442-1674

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-rock-partners-announces-successful-exit-of-capital-square-301380693.html

SOURCE Turning Rock Partners


© PRNewswire 2021
