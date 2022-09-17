Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Turning coronavirus page, Oktoberfest kicks off after two-year hiatus

09/17/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich kicks off the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest

MUNICH (Reuters) - The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, kicked off on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands sporting "Lederhosen", or leather trousers - a typical mainstay of Bavarian culture - flocked to the event that usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, including tourist from around the world.

"It's a bit of an anxious moment walking through the whole crowd," one visitor said. "Once we get sitting down and having a beer we'll be alright."

Revellers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said earlier this year that the Oktoberfest, held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, would take place without any COVID-19 restrictions.

(Reporting by Ayhan Uyanik und Christine Uyanik; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aMain power line back up at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA says
RE
10:24aTurkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai cooperation organisation -media
RE
10:24aTurkey's erdogan says targets full membership of shanghai cooper…
RE
10:19aOne dead after tropical storm Fiona hits French island of Guadeloupe
RE
10:16aStrong quake rocks southeast Taiwan, no reports of damage
RE
10:12aBritish PM Truss won't meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday
RE
10:10aTurkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media
RE
10:10aERDOGAN : A deal has been reached with russia on turkey's akkuyu…
RE
09:57aUkraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
09:56aUkraine mourns ballet dancer who took up arms for his country
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-The structure of the planned Porsche IPO
2Russia says it launched strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions
3Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
4William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
5Equinor : Energy crisis unfolding – what will it mean for the lon..

HOT NEWS