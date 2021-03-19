Log in
Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), January 2021

03/19/2021 | 06:01am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 19 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: January 2021, y-o-y decrease of 12.2%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for January 2021, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in January 2021 recorded a decrease of 12.2% compared with the corresponding index of January 2020. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2020 increased by 6.0% compared with the corresponding index in January 2019 (Table 1).

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021, compared with December 2020, recorded a decrease of 25.8% (Table 6).

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from February 2020 to January 2021 decreased by 13.4%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from February 2019 to January 2020. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from February 2019 to January 2020 increased by 0.2 compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from February 2018 to January 2019 (Table 13).

Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover

Index in Industry (%)

40

30

20 10

0

-10 -20

-30

-40

Monthly rate of changeAnnual rate of change

Information for methodological issues: Division of Business Statistics

Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

6 7

6 7

1

2019

2020

2021

1

Information for data provision: Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021

I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: January 2021/January 2020

The 12.2.% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, was due to the following:

1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):

  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 12.5%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: leather and related products, coke and refined petroleum products, wearing apparel.

  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 21.0%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores.

2.

Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets:

  • The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 16.5% (Table 2).

  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 4.2% (Table 3).

Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover

Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

1

6 7

6 7

1

2019

2020

2021

Overall Turnover Index in IndustryTurnover Index inNon-Domestic MarketTurnover Index in Domestic Market

II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: January 2021/January 2020

The 16.5% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in January 2021, compared with January 2020, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):

  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 16.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, leather and related products, wearing apparel, paper and paper products.

  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 8.3%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products.

III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: January 2021/January 2020

The 4.2% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in January 2021, compared with January 2020, was due to the following:

  • 1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):

    • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 5.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: leather and related products, coke and refined petroleum products, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, wearing apparel.

    • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 48.2%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of metal ores, other mining and quarrying products.

  • 2. Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:

    • The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries decreased by 6.9% (Table 4).

    • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 2.6% (Table 5).

Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic

Market,Turnover Index inEurozone Countries, Turnover Index inNon-Eurozone Countries (%)

30

20

10 0

-10 -20 -30 -40 -50

Eurozone Countries

1

2019

2020

2021

Non-Domestic Market

Non-Eurozone Countries

IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: January 2021/ December 2020

The 25.8% decrease of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in December 2020, was due to the following:

1.

Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):

The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 27.4%.

The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 25.8%.

2.

Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market:

The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 29.7% (Table 7).

The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 18.6% (Table 8).

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

OVERALL INDEX

Di v i s i o n

WeightsJanuary

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

2021*

2020*

2019

2021/2020

2020/2019

87.21

99.30

93.71

-12.2

6.0

100.00

84.22

69.63

51.52

21.0

35.2

21.19

11.93

20.32

20.25

-41.3

0.3

17.56

196.21

106.56

38.47

84.1

177.0

61.25

77.11

76.10

66.08

1.3

15.2

100.00

87.25

99.70

94.28

-12.5

5.8

23.39

97.12

99.92

95.53

-2.8

4.6

3.57

62.57

69.13

64.30

-9.5

7.5

1.19

141.67

116.80

119.70

21.3

-2.4

1.28

92.71

87.34

87.10

6.1

0.3

1.80

62.44

85.38

86.53

-26.9

-1.3

0.34

28.35

59.28

55.76

-52.2

6.3

0.72

77.86

90.52

76.91

-14.0

17.7

2.44

104.51

116.12

114.64

-10.0

1.3

1.17

75.77

85.88

85.65

-11.8

0.3

28.73

60.83

104.78

97.16

-41.9

7.8

4.43

104.28

95.50

88.92

9.2

7.4

3.67

141.70

126.68

125.71

11.9

0.8

3.47

97.06

92.81

91.57

4.6

1.4

3.31

80.01

84.86

74.73

-5.7

13.6

7.19

133.06

122.71

124.00

8.4

-1.0

4.51

79.64

78.39

74.67

1.6

5.0

0.78

147.79

138.18

114.86

7.0

20.3

2.65

112.64

103.75

84.54

8.6

22.7

1.56

76.51

80.26

74.16

-4.7

8.2

0.23

48.80

50.88

54.00

-4.1

-5.8

0.52

42.96

38.73

24.95

10.9

55.2

0.97

64.51

76.44

65.18

-15.6

17.3

0.66

76.93

83.03

79.10

-7.3

5.0

1.42

66.34

75.12

63.06

-11.7

19.1

1

Energy

28.57

60.48

104.17

96.61

-41.9

7.8

2

Intermediate goods

28.29

105.69

101.12

96.10

4.5

5.2

3

Capital goods

7.00

77.62

79.61

69.80

-2.5

14.1

4

Consumer Durables

1.86

68.31

78.19

70.20

-12.6

11.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

34.28

97.24

98.91

95.48

-1.7

3.6

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of

crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining

support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

08

Other mining and quarrying products

C

MANUFACTURING

10

Food

11

Beverages

12

Tobacco products

13

Textiles

14

Wearing apparel

15

Leather and related products

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

20

Chemicals and chemical products

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

24

Basic metals

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

27

Electrical equipment

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

30

Other transport equipment

31

Furniture

32

Other manufacturing

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

equipment

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
