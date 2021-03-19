Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 19 March 2021
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: January 2021, y-o-y decrease of 12.2%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for January 2021, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows:
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in January 2021 recorded a decrease of 12.2% compared with the corresponding index of January 2020. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2020 increased by 6.0% compared with the corresponding index in January 2019 (Table 1).
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021, compared with December 2020, recorded a decrease of 25.8% (Table 6).
The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from February 2020 to January 2021 decreased by 13.4%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from February 2019 to January 2020. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from February 2019 to January 2020 increased by 0.2 compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from February 2018 to January 2019 (Table 13).
Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover
Index in Industry (%)
40
30
20 10
0
-10 -20
-30
-40
Monthly rate of changeAnnual rate of change
Information for methodological issues: Division of Business Statistics
Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|
6 7
|
6 7
|
1
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
1
Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021
I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: January 2021/January 2020
The 12.2.% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, was due to the following:
1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
-
▪ The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 12.5%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: leather and related products, coke and refined petroleum products, wearing apparel.
-
▪ The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 21.0%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores.
2.
Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets:
Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover
Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)
20
10
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
|
1
|
6 7
|
6 7
|
1
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
Overall Turnover Index in IndustryTurnover Index inNon-Domestic MarketTurnover Index in Domestic Market
II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: January 2021/January 2020
The 16.5% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in January 2021, compared with January 2020, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):
-
▪ The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 16.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, leather and related products, wearing apparel, paper and paper products.
-
▪ The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 8.3%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products.
III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: January 2021/January 2020
The 4.2% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in January 2021, compared with January 2020, was due to the following:
Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic
Market,Turnover Index inEurozone Countries, Turnover Index inNon-Eurozone Countries (%)
30
20
10 0
-10 -20 -30 -40 -50
|
1
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Non-Domestic Market
|
Non-Eurozone Countries
IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: January 2021/ December 2020
The 25.8% decrease of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in January 2021, compared with the corresponding index in December 2020, was due to the following:
|
1.
|
Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
|
▪
|
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 27.4%.
|
▪
|
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 25.8%.
|
2.
|
Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market:
|
▪
|
The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 29.7% (Table 7).
|
▪
|
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 18.6% (Table 8).
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
2021*
|
2020*
|
2019
|
2021/2020
|
2020/2019
|
87.21
|
99.30
|
93.71
|
-12.2
|
6.0
|
100.00
|
84.22
|
69.63
|
51.52
|
21.0
|
35.2
|
21.19
|
11.93
|
20.32
|
20.25
|
-41.3
|
0.3
|
17.56
|
196.21
|
106.56
|
38.47
|
84.1
|
177.0
|
61.25
|
77.11
|
76.10
|
66.08
|
1.3
|
15.2
|
100.00
|
87.25
|
99.70
|
94.28
|
-12.5
|
5.8
|
23.39
|
97.12
|
99.92
|
95.53
|
-2.8
|
4.6
|
3.57
|
62.57
|
69.13
|
64.30
|
-9.5
|
7.5
|
1.19
|
141.67
|
116.80
|
119.70
|
21.3
|
-2.4
|
1.28
|
92.71
|
87.34
|
87.10
|
6.1
|
0.3
|
1.80
|
62.44
|
85.38
|
86.53
|
-26.9
|
-1.3
|
0.34
|
28.35
|
59.28
|
55.76
|
-52.2
|
6.3
|
0.72
|
77.86
|
90.52
|
76.91
|
-14.0
|
17.7
|
2.44
|
104.51
|
116.12
|
114.64
|
-10.0
|
1.3
|
1.17
|
75.77
|
85.88
|
85.65
|
-11.8
|
0.3
|
28.73
|
60.83
|
104.78
|
97.16
|
-41.9
|
7.8
|
4.43
|
104.28
|
95.50
|
88.92
|
9.2
|
7.4
|
3.67
|
141.70
|
126.68
|
125.71
|
11.9
|
0.8
|
3.47
|
97.06
|
92.81
|
91.57
|
4.6
|
1.4
|
3.31
|
80.01
|
84.86
|
74.73
|
-5.7
|
13.6
|
7.19
|
133.06
|
122.71
|
124.00
|
8.4
|
-1.0
|
4.51
|
79.64
|
78.39
|
74.67
|
1.6
|
5.0
|
0.78
|
147.79
|
138.18
|
114.86
|
7.0
|
20.3
|
2.65
|
112.64
|
103.75
|
84.54
|
8.6
|
22.7
|
1.56
|
76.51
|
80.26
|
74.16
|
-4.7
|
8.2
|
0.23
|
48.80
|
50.88
|
54.00
|
-4.1
|
-5.8
|
0.52
|
42.96
|
38.73
|
24.95
|
10.9
|
55.2
|
0.97
|
64.51
|
76.44
|
65.18
|
-15.6
|
17.3
|
0.66
|
76.93
|
83.03
|
79.10
|
-7.3
|
5.0
|
1.42
|
66.34
|
75.12
|
63.06
|
-11.7
|
19.1
|
1
|
Energy
|
28.57
|
60.48
|
104.17
|
96.61
|
-41.9
|
7.8
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
28.29
|
105.69
|
101.12
|
96.10
|
4.5
|
5.2
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
7.00
|
77.62
|
79.61
|
69.80
|
-2.5
|
14.1
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
1.86
|
68.31
|
78.19
|
70.20
|
-12.6
|
11.4
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
34.28
|
97.24
|
98.91
|
95.48
|
-1.7
|
3.6
|
|
Β
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
05-06-09
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of
|
crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining
|
support service activities
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
10
|
Food
|
11
|
Beverages
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
13
|
Textiles
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
furniture
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
products
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
and equipment
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
31
|
Furniture
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
equipment
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
