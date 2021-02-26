Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), December 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 26 February 2021
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: December 2020, y-o-y decrease 12.3%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for December 2020 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:
-
● The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in December 2020 decreased by 12.3%, compared with the corresponding index of December 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of November 2020 increased by 8.5% (Tables 1, 2).
-
● The Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in December 2020, decreased by 11.0%, compared with the corresponding index of December 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of November 2020, increased by 7.5% (Tables 1, 2).
-
● The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in December 2020, compared with the corresponding index of November 2020, decreased by 2.8% (Table 5).
-
● The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in December 2020, compared with the corresponding index of November 2020, decreased by 3.0% (Table 5).
Information for methodological issues: Division of Business Statistics
Section of Trade and Services Indices Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas Tel: +30 213 135 2048, Fax: +30 210 485 2714 E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr
Information for data provision: Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous month.
1.
Annual comparison of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at current prices)
The 12.3% decrease of the Turnover Index in December 2020 compared with the corresponding index in December 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
Specialized store categories
|
Annual rates of change %
|
Automotive fuel
|
-35.4
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
-28.2
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment
|
-19.2
|
Supermarkets
|
10.8
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
18.2
2.
Annual comparison of the Volume Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at constant prices)
The 11.0% decrease of the Volume Index in December 2020 compared with the corresponding index in December 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
Specialized store categories
|
Annual rates of change %
Automotive fuel -27.8
Books, Stationery, other goods -26.9
Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment -17.9
Supermarkets 10.8
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics 21.4
Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
Turnover Index
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Annual
|
Annual
|
rates of
|
rates of
|
December
|
Decemberchange
|
DecemberDecemberchange
|
2020*
|
2019
|
(%)
|
2020*
|
2019
|
(%)
|
Overall Index
|
102.4
|
116.7
|
-12.3
|
101.9
|
114.5
|
-11.0
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
109.3
|
118.2
|
-7.5
|
108.5
|
116.8
|
-7.1
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
Food sector
|
120.1
|
108.9
|
10.3
|
118.5
|
107.5
|
10.2
|
Automotive fuel
|
71.7
|
111.0
|
-35.4
|
73.9
|
102.4
|
-27.8
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
101.5
|
124.7
|
-18.6
|
105.3
|
126.2
|
-16.6
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
Supermarkets
|
122.8
|
110.8
|
10.8
|
122.7
|
110.7
|
10.8
|
Department stores
|
85.1
|
99.0
|
-14.0
|
88.4
|
99.5
|
-11.2
|
Automotive fuel
|
71.7
|
111.0
|
-35.4
|
73.9
|
102.4
|
-27.8
|
Food,beverages, tobacco
|
104.0
|
96.4
|
7.9
|
100.5
|
93.9
|
7.0
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
117.5
|
99.4
|
18.2
|
122.1
|
100.6
|
21.4
|
Clothing and footwear
|
56.0
|
141.1
|
-60.3
|
52.9
|
129.2
|
-59.1
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household
|
equipment
|
111.2
|
137.6
|
-19.2
|
123.4
|
150.3
|
-17.9
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
114.1
|
159.0
|
-28.2
|
125.7
|
172.0
|
-26.9
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
267.6
|
163.5
|
63.7
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
*Provisional data
: Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up at one decimal digit.
