Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), October 2020

12/31/2020 | 05:15am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 31 December 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: October 2020, y-o-y increase 4.4%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for October 2020 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:

  • The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in October 2020 increased by 4.4%, compared with the corresponding index of October 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020 increased by 4.1% (Tables 1, 2).
  • The Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in October 2020, increased by 4.7%, compared with the corresponding index of October 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 4.0% (Tables 1, 2).
  • The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in October 2020, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 3.6% (Table 5).
  • The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in October 2020, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 3.8% (Table 5).
    Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (%) for Turnover and Volume Overall Indices in Retail Trade

Rates of change (%)

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Trade and Services Indices

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas

Tel: +30 213 135 2048, Fax: +30 210 485 2714

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous month.

1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at current prices)

The 4.4% increase of the Turnover Index in October 2020 compared with the corresponding index in October 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories

Annual rates of

change %

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

29.2

Books, Stationery, other goods

18.3

Supermarkets

9.5

Clothing and footwear

4.4

Automotive fuel

-19.4

2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at constant prices)

The 4.7% increase of the Volume Index in October 2020 compared with the corresponding index in October 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories

Annual rates of

change %

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

29.9

Books, Stationery, other goods

20.0

Supermarkets

7.7

Clothing and footwear

5.0

Automotive fuel

-9.3

Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Annual

Annual

Retail Trade Store Categories

rates of

rates of

October

October

change

October

October

change

2020*

2019

(%)

2020*

2019

(%)

Overall Index

108.4

103.8

4.4

107.0

102.2

4.7

Overall Index except automotive fuel

113.8

103.8

9.6

111.8

102.9

8.6

Ι. Main store categories

Food sector

110.2

101.8

8.3

107.7

100.9

6.7

Automotive fuel

84.5

104.8

-19.4

87.7

96.7

-9.3

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

120.5

104.1

15.8

123.1

105.6

16.6

ΙΙ. Specialized store categories

Supermarkets

114.0

104.1

9.5

112.7

104.6

7.7

Department stores

93.8

88.6

5.9

95.5

89.4

6.8

Automotive fuel

84.5

104.8

-19.4

87.7

96.7

-9.3

Food,beverages, tobacco

89.1

87.7

1.6

85.5

85.6

-0.1

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

140.7

108.9

29.2

144.2

111.0

29.9

Clothing and footwear

110.0

105.4

4.4

101.2

96.4

5.0

Furniture, electrical equipment, household

113.8

108.9

4.5

125.4

118.8

5.6

equipment

Books, Stationery, other goods

130.6

110.4

18.3

143.4

119.5

20.0

Retail sales not in stores

159.4

123.6

29.0

:

:

:

*Provisional data

  • Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up at one decimal digit.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 10:14:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
