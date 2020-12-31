Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), October 2020

|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
|
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
Piraeus, 31 December 2020
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: October 2020, y-o-y increase 4.4%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for October 2020 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:
-
The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in October 2020 increased by 4.4%, compared with the corresponding index of October 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020 increased by 4.1% (Tables 1, 2).
-
The Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in October 2020, increased by 4.7%, compared with the corresponding index of October 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 4.0% (Tables 1, 2).
-
The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in October 2020, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 3.6% (Table 5).
-
The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in October 2020, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 3.8% (Table 5).
Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (%) for Turnover and Volume Overall Indices in Retail Trade
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous month.
2
1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at current prices)
The 4.4% increase of the Turnover Index in October 2020 compared with the corresponding index in October 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
|
Specialized store categories
|
|
Annual rates of
|
|
|
|
change %
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
29.2
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
Supermarkets
|
9.5
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
-19.4
2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at constant prices)
The 4.7% increase of the Volume Index in October 2020 compared with the corresponding index in October 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
Specialized store categories
|
Annual rates of
|
|
change %
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
29.9
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
20.0
|
Supermarkets
|
7.7
|
Clothing and footwear
|
5.0
|
Automotive fuel
|
-9.3
3
Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Retail Trade Store Categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
108.4
|
103.8
|
|
4.4
|
|
107.0
|
102.2
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113.8
|
|
103.8
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
111.8
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110.2
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
107.7
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
84.5
|
104.8
|
|
-19.4
|
|
87.7
|
96.7
|
|
-9.3
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120.5
|
|
104.1
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
123.1
|
|
105.6
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
114.0
|
|
104.1
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
112.7
|
|
104.6
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
Department stores
|
93.8
|
88.6
|
|
5.9
|
|
95.5
|
89.4
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84.5
|
|
104.8
|
|
|
-19.4
|
|
|
87.7
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
-9.3
|
|
|
Food,beverages, tobacco
|
89.1
|
87.7
|
|
1.6
|
|
85.5
|
85.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140.7
|
|
108.9
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
144.2
|
|
111.0
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
110.0
|
105.4
|
|
4.4
|
|
101.2
|
96.4
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household
|
|
|
113.8
|
|
108.9
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
125.4
|
|
118.8
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
130.6
|
110.4
|
|
18.3
|
|
143.4
|
119.5
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159.4
|
|
123.6
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
|
:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
-
Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up at one decimal digit.
4
