Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), October 2020

The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in October 2020, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 3.8% (Table 5).

The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in October 2020, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 3.6% (Table 5).

The Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in October 2020, increased by 4.7%, compared with the corresponding index of October 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020, increased by 4.0% (Tables 1, 2).

The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in October 2020 increased by 4.4%, compared with the corresponding index of October 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of September 2020 increased by 4.1% (Tables 1, 2).

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for October 2020 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous month.

Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at current prices)

The 4.4% increase of the Turnover Index in October 2020 compared with the corresponding index in October 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories Annual rates of change % Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics 29.2 Books, Stationery, other goods 18.3 Supermarkets 9.5 Clothing and footwear 4.4 Automotive fuel -19.4

2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at constant prices)

The 4.7% increase of the Volume Index in October 2020 compared with the corresponding index in October 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories Annual rates of change % Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics 29.9 Books, Stationery, other goods 20.0 Supermarkets 7.7 Clothing and footwear 5.0 Automotive fuel -9.3

