Turnover Indices in 'Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles' in March 2021

According to the preliminary seasonally adjusted data in March 2021 the turnover in 'Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles' at constant prices increased by 0.8% compared to the previous month. The working day adjusted turnover rose by 17.3% as compared to the same month of the previous year.
