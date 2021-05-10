Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turnover Indices in 'Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles' in March 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to the preliminary seasonally adjusted data in March 2021 the turnover in 'Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles' at constant prices increased by 0.8% compared to the previous month. The working day adjusted turnover rose by 17.3% as compared to the same month of the previous year.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:26aTraders book tankers in Europe to ship gasoline across Atlantic after Colonial shutdown
RE
05:26aQUEST S A  : Uni Systems earns Microsoft's Advanced Specialization in Windows and SQL Server Migration
PU
05:26aEAST JAPAN RAILWAY  : Q&A summary of telephone interviews
PU
05:26aPIQUADRO S P A  : 193CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 3 7 2021
PU
05:26aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:26aAEDAS HOMES S A  : ARRD - Annual Council Remuneration Report 2020-21
PU
05:25aUK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
RE
05:24aPanasonic forecasts profit jump helped by Tesla batteries
RE
05:24aCommercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), March 2021
PU
05:24aCHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Further announcement in relation to nomination of non-employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil jumps on pipeline outage
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Group medium-term strategy for Global Banking and Investor Solutions
5U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack

HOT NEWS