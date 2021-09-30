Log in
Turnover in industry and construction in August 2021 rose by 24.6% compared to August 2020 and by 17.4% compared to August 2019

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Press release: 12.623-214/21

Vienna,2021-09-30 - The flash estimatesfor industry and construction (ÖNACE B to F) by Statistics Austria for August 2021show an increase of the turnover index (+24.6%), a moderate increase of the index of persons employed (+1.1%) and an increase of the index of hours worked (+5.0%) compared to the same month of the previous year.

"The rapid ride of Austria's economic locomotives, industry and construction, continues. Turnover in August 2021 was 24.6% above the same month last year and 17.4% above the pre-crisis level of August 2019. For the industry and construction sector, the economic Corona crisis is thus moving further and further away," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Considering the industrial and the construction sector separately, the turnover index shows an increase in industry (+26.3%) and a positive development in construction (+17.2%) compared to the same month of the previous year. The index of hours worked increased in industry (+5.5%) as well as in construction (+3.7%). The index of persons employed shows a slight rise in industry (+0.7%) and a positive development in construction (+2.5%).

In the reporting period June 2021, a total of 75 806 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sectorturned over €29.2 bn (+29.2%). These figures coupled with an increasing employment (1 010 005 persons, +2.2%). With €23.8 bn in nominal terms, industrialturnover increased by 31.7% in June 2021 compared to the previous year's month. The 39 468 Austrian constructionenterprises achieved a turnover of €5.4 bn in June 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 19.2% in nominal terms compared to the period of the previous year.

In the first half of 2021,turnover increased by 22.3% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to €158.8 bn.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
