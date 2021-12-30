Press release: 12.702-293/21

Turnover in industry and construction in November 2021 rose by 26.0% compared to November 2020 and by 30.0% compared to November 2019

Vienna,2021-12-30 - The flash estimatesfor industry and construction (ÖNACE B to F) by Statistics Austria for November 2021show an increase of the turnover index (+26.0%), a moderate increase of the index of persons employed (+1.8%) and as well of the index of hours worked (+0.6%) compared to the same month of the previous year.

"Austria's economic locomotives, industry and construction, significantly resumed pace in November 2021. After a rather modest October, turnover picked up significantly in November and exceeded the pre-crisis level of November 2019 by 30.0 percent," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Considering the industrial and the construction sector separately, the turnover index shows an increase in industry (+30.5%) and a positive development in construction (+4.4%) compared to the same month of the previous year. The index of hours worked increased in industry (+0.8%), in construction there was a negative development (-0.2%). The index of persons employed shows a slight rise in industry (+1.5%) and a positive development in construction (+2.9%).

In the reporting period September 2021, a total of 75 990 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sectorturned over €31.3 bn (+20.6%). These figures coupled with an increasing employment (1 023 455 persons, +1.5%). With €25.6 bn in nominal terms, industrialturnover increased by 23.8% in September 2021 compared to the previous year's month. The 39 614 Austrian constructionenterprises achieved a turnover of €5.7 bn in September 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 7.8% in nominal terms compared to the period of the previous year.

In the reporting period January to September 2021,turnover increased by 22.3% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to €246.6 bn.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.